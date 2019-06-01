-
Al Batt, of Hartland, finds swamp sparrows skulking around swamps and marshes.
Dale Dietel, of Waconia, found this crab when he was visiting the Florida Gulf coast near Sarasota.
Lois Schlauderaff, of Glencoe, submitted a stunning sunset from late April.
East meets West. A clown performing for children in India. Photo by Marlene Anson, of Minneapolis.
“But I only wanted a drink,” said the cardinal. Photo by Sue Moore, of Cokato.
This hummingbird was a handful for Sylvia Hasse and her friend who had to catch the bird as it was trying to get back outside through the bay windows above her kitchen sink in Burnsville.
DeVonne Koppenberg watched a helicopter hovering over St. Cloud while it lowered some equipment at a construction site.
Kimberly Halpin, of Princeton, captured a relaxing beach view of Lake Superior complete with two comfy chairs.
Terri Sanoski feeling the cold on fishing opener, when it was 41 degrees out. Photo by Michael Sanoski, of Cushing.
A heron who certainly did not appreciate the April snow. He was bunching up his feathers and looked disgusted (as were many of us humans). Photo taken by Dennis Sulflow, of Maynard.
When Charlie Ruckheim and his two labs were walking through the woods near Parkers Prairie last year, they came upon these big, beautiful mushrooms.
On February 24, outside by her place in Morris, Donna Gades enjoyed these rainbow sundogs.
Nesting season for all kinds of birds. Shared by Gail Kloos, of Donnelly.
This sunset, over Spitzer Lake, was enhanced by the smoke from Canadian forest fires last June. Shared by Marlene Potter.
Linda Paumen thought this no snowmobiling sign in the water was funny when she came upon it off of Highway 47, south of St. Fancis.
Ralph Hinnenkamp, who lives near Melrose, sent in this fence post picture and said even though barbed wire fences have mostly been used for control, possession and separation, in the late 1800s, they were used as telephone wire to connect rural farms.
Stacy Peterson, of Sacred Heart, wanted to share her bald eagle pic.
Sue Peterson, of Alexandria, found a grey squirrel, proving the bird feeder is not squirrel proof. The squirrel does share; she only takes a little bit then goes.
Bernie Stang sent us this picture of a pelican he saw soaring over Lake Koronis, near Paynesville, in April 2017.
Splish, splash, we are taking a bath. Bathing robins by Steve Maanum, of Park Rapids.