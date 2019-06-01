Building a positive reputation within a company takes time, effort, discipline, dedication and desire. But for a company to continue to prosper and grow, it must make sure the customer is getting a quality service.
And ACC Midwest Transportation, of Hutchinson, focuses solely on pleasing its customers. And the positive feedback the company is getting is the reason it has become a popular and expanding business.
“Customer service is our top priority,” said president and owner Eric Labraaten. “We want all of our customers to have a safe and enjoyable experience with us.”
For Chere M., of Hutchinson, she couldn’t be more pleased.
“I’ve used their transportation service at least three dozen times over the last two years,” she said. “All the drivers have nothing but good things to say about Eric and how he runs his company.”
Labraaten formerly worked in a senior living facility and saw the need residents had there for transportation to and from medical appointments.
So, he decided to start a non-emergency medical transportation service out of his home seven years ago.
He had only a single van when he first started. And because of his focus on customer service, the company continued to expand to where there are currently 50 mid- and full-size vans and buses in his fleet.
In just the last year, ACC Midwest Transportation has added 13 vehicles and 10 employees to the company. He now has over 50 employees in all.
“You don’t grow that fast without a good reputation,” said one ACC Midwest Transportation driver.
To keep up with its growing business, ACC Midwest is also looking to relocate into a larger building.
“We are working with a local realtor to purchase land for a new building,” said Labraaten.
Still, Labraaten deflects credit away from himself for the company’s solid footing.
“I credit my staff as the reason for all of ACC’s success,” he remarked.
ACC Midwest Transportation provides non-emergency medical transportation in central Minnesota. Drivers will pick up individuals within a 30-mile radius of Hutchinson and Buffalo, but also serve the counties of Brown, Carver, Kandiyohi, LeSueur, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Renville, Scott, Sibley, Stevens and Wright.
“We will take them anywhere they need to go for an appointment,” said Labraaten.
ACC Midwest Transportation is a Certified Special Transportation Provider designed to transport individuals, from their residence, senior living facility or any other location, to their scheduled appointment.
“It’s a lot less stress for me now,” said Theresa N., of Hutchinson, who has used ACC Midwest for the last three years. “I became disabled and unable to drive, and sometimes it was so hard to find a way to get to my appointments. I can call (ACC Midwest) any time, and a driver will be right on time to pick me up.”
All of the ACC Midwest Transportation drivers are trained in first aid, passenger assistance, and defensive driving. They are also required to be up to date on HIPAA regulations and be in accordance with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) rules and regulations.
And drivers are also expected to make riders their number one priority.
“They make you feel very comfortable,” Chere said. “They are all very friendly and very good drivers. Even in stormy weather, I’ve never felt unsafe.”
Labraaten said ACC Midwest will provide a safe, clean and comfortable ride for all of its passengers.
“We also provide specialized transportation to weddings, funerals, museums, and other social events,” he added.
The majority of ACC Midwest’s customers, though, are seniors in need of transportation to a medical appointment.
“I’ve been going to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for two years now,” said Chere M. “My doctor in Hutchinson referred me to the Mayo Clinic. But, I didn’t have my own transportation or any family living around here. So the hospital lined up transportation for me through (ACC Midwest) and told me they were very reliable. And they were right. They have never been late even once to pick me up for an appointment.”
Some customers also require a wheelchair, and ACC Midwest provides that for them, too.
“It’s nice because I don’t have to bring my own wheelchair with me when they pick me up,” said Theresa N. “The drivers are so helpful and courteous. And the vans are always so nice and clean, inside and out.”
ACC Midwest Transportation provides ambulatory, wheelchair and stretcher transportation seven days a week.
“My mother is 97 years old, and she fell and broke her ankle last year,” said a daughter of one of ACC’s customers. “She had surgery, and because she couldn’t get in and out of a regular vehicle, we started to use (ACC Midwest Transportation) to take her to appointments in Hutchinson, Waconia and Chaska. I don’t know what we would have done without them.”
Many individuals riding and paying for public transportation may qualify to ride with ACC Midwest Transportation.
“Insurance will often cover 100 percent of their medical transportation needs,” Labraaten said, “such as trips to the doctor, chiropractor, dentist, physical therapist, eye doctor, or other medical needs.”
ACC is named after Labraaten’s three children — Alexa, Carter and Carson — taking the first initial from each of their names.
“ACC makes you feel like you are part of their family,” said Bob C., of Hutchinson.
Labraaten Bus Service, which is run under the same management as ACC Midwest Transportation, includes eight school buses and 10 full-sized vans available for transporting students in both charter and public schools to and from school, school activities, or field trips within a 30-mile radius of Hutchinson and Buffalo.
“We now provide transportation to New Century Academy (NCA) and New Discoveries Montessori Academy (NDMA), both tuition-free public schools in Hutchinson,” said Labraaten. “And we drive special needs kids to the Cosmos Learning Center.”
Midwest Premiere Limo Service offers a 20-passenger limousine that is available for weddings, parties, or other social events.
ACC Midwest Transportation is located at 115 Erie Street SE in Hutchinson. It is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m.-noon, and Sunday by appointment only. Office hours are from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday.
Brianna Schornack is the office manager at ACC Midwest Transportation.
For more information or to make an appointment for transportation, call 320-455-9200 or email them at accmidwest@gmail.com. Also visit them on their website at www.accmidwest.com, or see them on Facebook.
