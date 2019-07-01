-
-
Flying checkerboard is another name for a red-headed woodpecker. Contributed by Al Batt, of Hartland.
-
-
Kat Becker has some pretty in pink peonies in Tintah.
-
-
Near St. Peter, Brenda Kotasek found this ever vigilant barn owl hard at work deterring birds and other pests.
-
-
A warm Mankato morning sunrise in June, courtesy of Myron Wendland.
-
-
Sue Moore, of Cokato, wanted to share this relaxing view of water lilies.
-
-
Steve Maanum, of Park Rapids, wanted to share a photo he took of a kid who has his priorities straight.
-
-
An old fire engine from the Waite Park Family Fun Fest parade. Photo taken by DeVonne Koppenberg, of Sartell, on June 13.
-
-
Gathering pollen in Elk River. Shared by Gail A. Bjorge.
-
-
Northeast of Browerville, sandhill cranes are having brunch with friends in Mary Ostrowski’s pasture, they come back every year but this is the first year they raised two young ones.
-
-
Smokey morning sunrise in Staples, from Michael Sanoski.
-
-
Sue Peterson found these lilacs in her Alexandria neighborhood.
-
-
Scarlet tanager is just one of the backyard beauties that Tony Wenzel regularly sees in Randall.
-
-
During May, Bronson Prescott went hunting for morel mushrooms, near Garfield. Photo by his dad, Bud Prescott.
-
-
One of seven lady slipper plants that grows in a wooded area by a lake near Charlie Ruckheim’s Parkers Prairie home.
-
-
Goose family portrait, near Starbuck, taken by Faith Anderson.
-
-
Every summer, Bernie Stang catches hummingbirds in flight near Paynesville.
-
-
Gail Kloos’ cat, Viper, loves celebrating the Fourth of July each year near Dalton.
-
-
Phalaenopsis
orchid growing at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley by Patty
Murtagh, of Minneapolis.
-
-
Ralph Hinnenkamp,
of Melrose, and his grandson enjoyed the warm summer breeze on a roadside break while on a family vacation.
-
-
Tony Generous saw this
sunset from a paddle boat, in St. Joseph township, last July.