Tony Generous found a plant trying to grow from a small crack in this old wooden glider in St. Joseph.
Al Batt, of Hartland, spotted a white-tailed deer fawn and says the numbers of spots on a fawn’s coat ranges from 272 to 342.
Milo Ziemann, of Stewart, raised buffalo for over 20 years with his Guernsey dairy herd. Working with them every day, the buffalo were tame enough to ride. He had several buffalo and cattle crosses, including the one in the back of the photo.
Vinita Kardell found these sweet baby robins in some bushes by her house in Kimball.
In late June, Karen Alfson watched a wall cloud come in, right over her farm north of Balaton.
This yellow mandevilla keeps its vibrant color all summer and gives Mary Donley’s small Fergus Falls patio a tropical look. She plans to grow a mandevilla every year, and likes that it is easy to keep as she goes back and forth from her cabin on Silver Lake.
On Independence Day the new Poppy Garden in the New Ulm City Cemetery was in full bloom. These bright red flowers overlook the Soldiers Rest section to the east, and the Doughboy Statue to the west. The garden should grow every year as poppies seed themselves. Shared by George Glotzbach.
Rooftop ducks had a bird’s-eye view from the top of an office building in Sartell. Shared with us by DeVonne Koppenberg.
Steve Jacobson shared this photo of a tree that busted through the ceiling of his nephew Adam’s living room, in south Fargo, after a scary storm passed through the area.
Four and a half hours after a beautiful red dawn, in rolled this shelf cloud. Photo taken by Michael Sanoski, of Monticello.
David Hutt sent us a picture of Grandma’s geraniums getting a refreshing drink from Cohett Hutt, near Boyd.
Stormy weather from Sacred Heart, where Stacy Peterson captured lighting in a photograph.
A colorful sunrise over Big Birch Lake. Taken by Marie Silbernagel, at the end of June.
Jan Sietsema Beyerl loves her backyard view at sunset time. Her husband built a bottle tree years ago and Jan moved to town when she moved off the farm.
Dennis Sulflow found a cluster of showy lady’s slippers in road ditch, near Cass Lake.
At Lake Koronis, near Paynesville, Bernie Stang enjoys photographing birds. This is his portrait of a great blue heron.
Last year, Larry Kiewel sent in his best monarch shot ever from Belle Plaine.
Michael French happened upon this nice doe at his parents house, on Blue Lake, near Zimmerman.
Janice Wuertz shared a winter sunrise from the Wuerta farm near Lake Henry, in the Paynesville area.
Ralph Hinnenkamp had 10 pairs of tree swallows nesting along his creek, near Melrose. Ralph says these insect eaters start their migration to Central America early, around mid-July.