The Legacy provides assisted living in a residential setting
When you build a senior living facility, you know it’s first rate when your own mother lives in it.
“I grew up in Morris, and I really love this town,” said Pete Warnes, who co-owns The Legacy, a 30-unit assisted living facility built in a residential setting in Morris in 2016. “I take a lot of pride in this place, especially my staff who have created an enjoyable atmosphere for the residents and their families.”
And Pete’s mother, Evelyn Warnes, enjoys living in the place her son co-owns with Beth Dryden.
“I’m a little biased, but it’s a very nice place, and the people working here treat everyone so well,” she said. “I like my apartment a lot. It’s cozy and spacious. And I have a little patio outside, too.”
Evelyn had a cardiac arrest two years ago. She spent one month in respite care at The Legacy before moving into her apartment there.
“There are plenty of activities going on here if you want to spend time with the others living here,” she said. “Or you can just relax alone in your room and read if you want to.”
In mid-August, The Legacy will include a new 10-unit Memory Care Section.
Joie Warnes, Pete’s daughter, has been working all three years at The Legacy, including the past year in her current position as administrator.
“Working here is very rewarding,” she said. “We have a great staff, and the residents here are so enjoyable. We’re like a big family.”
The Legacy offers a variety of services designed to meet an individual’s needs with respect, dignity, sincerity compassion, friendliness and care.
“I tell my staff to treat the residents here as you would like your parents and grandparents to be treated,” said Jodi Hill, a full-time RN and housing manager at The Legacy. “We want the residents to enjoy living here so we want to be friendly to them. We try to go above and beyond.”
The staff includes a licensed nurse, professional trained aides, cooks, an administrator and relationships with home health agencies.
“It’s all about the staff,” said Pete Warnes. “They are the ones who make this a positive place. I just love coming here every day. It’s so much fun to visit with the residents and hear their interesting stories.”
The 30 rental units at The Legacy, include:
• Two-bedroom apartments, 860 square feet.
• One-bedroom apartments, 570 square feet.
• Studio/efficiency apartments, 380-416 square feet.
A basic care package includes three home-cooked meals a day, once-a-week laundry and housekeeping service, monthly vital signs, 24-hour staffing, emergency call system, local transportation for medical appointments, an on-call nurse at all times, ground maintenance, and utilities (except cable and phone).
“I have lived here for almost a year,” said Don Bahr. “And I really like that there is always help available when you need it.”
Amenities available at The Legacy include a community dining room, beauty/barber shop, theater, café, activity center, therapy room with whirlpool, central air conditioning, window air conditioners, Internet access, laundry room, outdoor walkways with flower gardens and more.
“I had been living in Alexandria and had some medical problems,” said Bonnie Ludwig, who has lived at The Legacy for the past year. “My three sons were looking for a place for me to live where I would be safe.”
Ludwig had lived in Morris for 30 years with her (late) husband before they moved to Alexandria.
“One of my sons looked at this place and then had me come and look at it,” Ludwig said. “I really liked it a lot. It’s very spacious, and there was room for all my things. And everything is so nice and new here.”
Ludwig also enjoys the interaction with other residents and staff members.
“It’s a special place,” she said. “We often watch movies together and eat popcorn, listen to music, or socialize over meals or coffee. I’m really glad to be here.”
Residents often gather in the theater room that includes a big-screen television for movie night, watch the Twins game together, or some other special program. Two red floor-length curtains in the doorway give it the look of an old-time movie theater.
There is also a beauty salon/barber shop in which a beautician comes in once a week for the residents.
The residents enjoy listening to music acts that perform for them, as well as various crafts, bingo, card games, exercise groups, and much more.
“If a resident has a local medical appointment, we have transportation available here for them,” said Joie Warnes. “That makes it a lot easier for them than having to find someone to bring them to the doctor.”
The new Memory Care section of the facility will be a safe and secured locked unit with a 24-hour awake staff.
Memory Care includes a dining room, private patio, a lounge area with a large-screen television, and therapy room equipped with a handicapped-accessible shower and a brand-new whirlpool tub. Each apartment includes a private bathroom and living space with adjustable heating and cooling systems.
Included in the basic rent is three home-cooked meals a day, laundry and linen service, housekeeping, shower supervision, a 24-hour attendant, planned activities, RN supervision, coordination of medical and laboratory appointments, resident monitoring, a secured building, utilities (excluding phone and cable), scheduled transportation for local medical appointments, and maintenance.
There are also customized services available.
The Legacy is registered with “Housing with Services” and licensed as a Comprehensive Home Care Provider through the Minnesota Department of Health. The Legacy accepts long term care insurance, elderly waiver, MSHO, CADI and is approved for GRH.
The Legacy is located at 622 East 7th Street in Morris. For more information or to make an appointment call 320-208-3070 or visit the website at www.legacyassistedmn.com.
