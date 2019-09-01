-
Wildflowers were blooming on the prairie and in Carolyn Enstad’s wildflower garden this summer, in Walnut Grove.
Sylvia Hasse, from Burnsville, sent us this picture her daughter, Rhonda, took from her lake home near Shelbyville, Mich., when she found a great blue heron taking a break on the swimming dock.
Karen Kotila-Goga and her husband enjoy the beauty of the countryside, like grain silos huddled together, in Wright County, near Howard Lake.
Along Highway 212 in western South Dakota, Larry Kiewel found cows for company, during his annual trip from Belle Plaine to the family ranch.
A while back, Gail Bjorge, of Elk River, took this picture of a hypnotic looking toad.
A deer and his little chipmunk friend found snacking together in Jeff Stave’s Brainerd driveway.
Litchfield watercade parade came complete with an old fire department pumper truck. Shared by Kristie Flachmeyer.
• WANTED •
Bird Feeder Bandit.
Please forward any information on the activities of this known thief, to Carol Gilchrist, who has been keeping tabs on him through her window, in Alexandria.
Racks of colorful canoes waiting for use in Ely, from 2001. Photo sent to us by Jan Arends, of Wabasso.
DeVonne Koppenberg, of Sartell, found her daughter Cheri Marklowitz’s cat, Kitt, lounging in the bathroom. He likes to rest and sleep in the sink.
New Ulmer, John Pfeiffer, found a golden cornfield at the end of the rainbow.
Patriot pup, Theodore, has turned 3 years old this year. Photo by Catherine Craddock, of Mankato.
Stacy Peterson sent a creative roadside landscape from Sacred Heart.
The nesting eagles at Lac Qui Parle State Park, in Chippewa County, last spring were a majestic sight. Photo by Sandy Coates, of Watson.
Cheryl Barry admired this white admiral butterfly and caught a picture after it floated down to the ground just in front of her feet.
Playing catch at a resort on the north side of Lake Mary, Joey Schneider and his girlfriend’s daughter, Mara Rauscher. Photo taken by Joey’s mom, Deb Schneider, of Holmes City.
Donna Erickson showing us her flower garden, near Evansville, during full bloom in late July.
Karen Blom has been seeing velvet bucks like this 10 pointer that she photographed in early August, north of Belle River.
A whole family of ducks visited Sue Peterson, in Alexandria, for a meal during July.
Just an old-fashioned holly hock garden growing at Kat Becker’s place in Tintah.
Nature lover Al Batt, of Hartland, says these creepy crane flies may look like giant mosquitoes, but they don’t bite.
An apartment door in Fergus Falls. Shared by R. E. Kube Karst, who points out that you can see Jesus entering on the right side of the door, and it looks like he is leaving to visit other residents on the left.
A water’s edge view from Veteran Park, in Fergus Falls. Shared by Megan Anderson.
Nest with four osprey examined in Alexandria, by Susan Birhanzel.
Sue Taylor’s Hitterdal garden was chock-full of Asiatic lilies, mid-July.