The newest Senior Perspective cookbook, “More Lifelong Favorites, Vol. 17” will be available at hundreds of stores throughout  Minnesota by early November. All books are expected to be on shelves by Nov. 4.

Cookbook Advice:  Some locations may sell out quickly. Calling ahead might be a good idea. 

The books will sell for just $4 at the following locations:

Aitkin
Unclaimed Freight

Albany
Teal’s Market
Pack N Go Travel

Alexandria
Ace Hardware
Bon Jo’s
Community Vac & Sew
Cub Foods
Hearlife
Knights of Columbus
Trumm Home Medical

Arlington
Jerry’s Home Foods

Ashby
Ashby Hardware Hank

Avon
K&S Pharmacy

Barnesville
Barnesville Helpers

Barrett
Barrett Care Center

Battle Lake
Good Samaritan Society
Larry’s Supermarket
Seip Drug

Belgrade
Belgrade Bakery

Benson
Benson Bakery & Coffee Shop
Breen’s Thrifty White Drug
Don’s Flooring

Bertha
Seip Drug

Baxter
Cub Foods

Brainerd
Cub Foods

Brooten
Jana Mae’s
Mike’s Market

Brooten
Cherry Grove Market

Carlos
Brothers Market

Cass Lake
Teal’s Market

Clara City
Almichs Market

Clarissa
Eagle Valley Express (LAC)
Jon’s Family Foods
Seip Drug

Cold Spring
Cold Spring Bakery
Teal’s Market

Dassel
Red Rooster Foods

Delano
Peppermint Twist

Dent
Nootzi’s

Detroit Lakes
Central Market
Hometown Crafts & Fabric

Donnelly
Donnelly Co-op (Cenex)

Eagle Bend
Shirley’s Gas  and Grocery

Eden Valley
Lost & Found

Elbow Lake
Trumm Drug

Elrosa
Bayer Gas & Grocery

Fairfax
Smokey Hollow Café

Fargo, ND
Seip Drug

Fergus Falls
American National Bank
Service Foods

Frazee
Seip Drug

Gaylord
Jerry’s Home Foods

Glencoe
Cutting Edge
Gert & Erma’s
Gould’s Diamonds & Jewelry

Glenwood
Brownie’s Tire
Eagle Insurance Agency
Minnewaska Meats
Palmer Creations
Pope County Tribune
Tom’s Market
Trumm Drug

Granite Falls
Almich’s Market

Grove City
Carlson Meat Processing

Hancock
By-Lo Gas & Groceries

Hector
Hills Unique Gifts

Henning
Our Home Your Home
Seip Drug

Hinckley
Daggett’s SuperValu

Howard Lake
Howard Lake Foods

Hutchinson
Benny’s Meat Market
Carly’s Shoes
Carpets Plus
Factory Direct
Hutch Café
McCormick’s Family Restaurant

Isle
Teals Market

Kimball
Tri County News

Lamberton
Lamberton Main Street Peddler

Lester Prairie
Cornerstone Hardware

Lincoln
Kathy’s Kut & Kurl

Litchfield
DeAnn’s Country Village
ECUMEN of Litchfield

Little Falls
Gary Block Tours
The Royal Restaurant

Long Prairie
Ace Hardware
Countryside Restaurant
Northern Star – Cenex

Madison
Jubilee Foods

Marshall
Avera Marshall Auxiliary Thrift Store
Avera Marshall Gift Shop
Treasured Times

Melby
Melby Outpost

Menahga
Seip Drug

Milaca
Teals Market

Moorhead
Moorhead Drug Company

Montevideo
Bill’s Supermarket
Brookside Senior Living
Meadow Creek

Morris
B Inspired
Eul’s Hardware Hank
Midwest Family Eye Center
Morris Food Shop (Shell)
Morris Liquor
Visible Changes
Willies

Motley
Bricks Travel Center
Countryside Restaurant

Mound
Jubilee Foods

New London
Country Stop

New Ulm
Gutentag Haus
Hy-Vee of New Ulm

New York Mills
Seip Drug

Nicollet
George’s City Meats

Norwood/Young America
Harbor/Haven at Peace Village

Ortonville
Pioneer Meats

Osakis
Jacob’s Lefse

Ottertail
Seip Drug

Park Rapids
Prescription Shoppe (Seip Drug)

Parkers Prairie
ProAg Farmers Co-op
Sammy’s
St. William’s Living Center
Trumm Drug

Paynesville
NuCara Pharmacy
Schrupps
Teals Market

Perham
Central Market
Service Foods

Princeton
Princeton Floral

Redwood Falls
Tersteeg’s

Renville
Renville Co Historical Society

Royalton
Treasure City

Sauk Centre
Charlie Walker Realty
Palmer House
Riverview Manor
Schaefer’s Market

Sauk Rapids
Village Pharmacy

Spicer
Teals Market
Westwood Café

St. Cloud
Village Gift on Third Street

St. Joseph
St. Joseph Meat Market

St. Peter
Cooks & Company

Staples
Ernie’s Express
Jon’s Family Foods
Spot Café, The

Starbuck
Peddler Dan’s
Samuelson’s Drug Store
Starbuck Meat Locker
Starbuck Telephone
Tom’s Market

Waconia
UFC Farm Supply

Wadena
Boondocks Café
Hometown Crafts & Fabric
Lyle’s Shoe Store
Seip Drug

Waite Park
Cold Spring Bakery
Tri-Cap
WACOSA Thrift Store

Watertown
Marketplace Foods

Wheaton
Willy’s Super Valu

Willmar
Cashwise
Floor to Ceiling
Furniture Plus
Kandiyohi Co. Museum
New 2 You Thrift Store
Schwanke Tractor
Security Coin & Pawn

Winsted
V’s Grill

Books spread out in Minnesota & Fargo
This map shows what cities have the new Senior Perspective cookbook. Just about everyone in our distribution area is a short drive to the closest location. If you can not find the books at one of the locations listed on these pages, please call 320-334-3344 and we can help!

Be sure to thank the business owners for supporting this year’s cookbook. There would be no cookbook without their support.