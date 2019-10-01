-
Dustin Demmer pointed out this monarch butterfly roost to Al Batt, of Hartland, who in turn shared the great view with us.
One of the many nature and wildlife pictures that Bernie Stang takes near Paynesville was this duck family photo.
Sunflower with bee who has become a summer friend while working on flowers and strawberries daily, in Catherine Craddock’s Mankato garden.
Ducks and deer in full pumpkin mode after a treat last year. Sent by Kristie Flachmeyer, of Litchfield.
A cicada found molting, in Rosie Hartwig-Benson’s Litchfield backyard, Meeker County.
An old round barn near Sartell, found by DeVonne Koppenberg.
Les Luethmers is heading from Albany, Minn., to Arizona for the winter. Maybe his dog Shelby will cheer up when the ride is over.
Terri Sanoski, of Cushing, spent some time at the track. She enjoyed watching the beautiful race horses workout at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Ky.
The sun popped out from behind some clouds, on the last day of August, it got brighter for a few minutes and caught the curiosity of Tony Generous in St. Joseph.
Red-bellied woodpecker, captured on camera, peering back at Tony Wenzel, of Randall.
A monster moth that spanned six inches across, landed in Ruthann Boersma’s Kerkhoven garden. The moth stayed in one place for six hours before leaving to terrorize someone else.
Cheery lilies like these filled Donna Erickson’s Evansville garden this year.
Jen Bergerson shared a picture of her, 6’ 7” son Jessie, when he kneeled to get a hug from grandma Shirley Schliep, who is a little under 5 feet tall, during a family get together at Jen’s house in Morris.
Marie Silbernagel at Big Birch Lake, north of Melrose, found a female eastern tiger swallowtail sipping nector.
Theresa Grangruth, of Menahga, really enjoys watching and feeding hummingbirds and other northern birds each season, including the winter months.
Kevin Lofgren thought Dayton looked like a ghost kitty, as he perched in a window to enjoy the summer view of Wadena.