Service, selection hit the mark at Little Crow Shooting Sports
One by one, gun enthusiasts flock to Little Crow Shooting Sports in Hutchinson like mallards to an open pond.
“I’ll tell you why so many people come here and why so many of them keep coming back,” said Bryce Cassens, a longtime hunter and gun collector from Hutchinson. “For one thing, they treat you right here. If they don’t have something on hand that you ask for, they will do their best to get it for you.”
Jim Condon is in his 33rd year owning Little Crow Shooting Sports on the north side of Hutchinson. His knowledge of guns and accessories is impressive, according to many of his customers.
That was evidenced by a recent conversation between two customers outside the store.
“See, I told you,” one man said to the other. “He knew just what you were looking for and got on the phone and located it for you.”
“Thanks for bringing me here,” the other man responded. “I’ve been looking for a long time. I wish I had come here way before this.”
Before getting in his vehicle, the first man explained their conversation to others nearby in the parking lot.
“In all the years I’ve been coming here, I don’t think I’ve ever asked (Condon) a question about guns, gun laws or equipment that he didn’t have the answer to,” he said.
Little Crow Shooting Sports carries over 1,000 top-brand firearms, as well as ammunition and gun accessories such as suppressors, scopes, targets and cleaning kits.
Also in its inventory is a full line of various-sized and priced vaults for keeping guns and ammunition locked up and away from harm’s way when not in use. There are also portable safes for a vehicle with up to 70-gun vaults. And for those looking to create a safe room in a home, security and vault doors are available, too.”
Little Crow Shooting Sports works many banquets and gun shows with various organizations.
“We work a lot with the Elks’ Gun Shows,” said Condon. “We also work with Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, NRA, National Wild Turkey Federation, Minnesota Deer Hunters Association.”
Condon first went into business with John Arhart in 1986. They continued the business as partners until Arhart’s passing in 2006. Condon is now the sole owner of Little Crow Shooting Sports.
When Condon first joined Arhart as partners, their business was housed in a 12 x 18 foot structure. Over time, the business flourished because of their knowledge of guns and their concern for customer satisfaction.
Today, the business is located in a 3,500-square-foot building.
“They have an excellent staff,” said Cassens. “They are all knowledgeable and friendly. If they weren’t, I probably wouldn’t come in here as often as I do. And I do come here often.”
Staff members at Little Crow Shooting Sports also includes salesmen Ethan Stubson and Landon Tanner, and internet salesperson Mary Annette.
“We take a lot of pride in this business,” said Condon. “And we want to help our customers with anything they are looking for.”
Cassens remembers the very first gun he bought from Condon in 1990; a Benelli Black Eagle.
“I now own about 70 or so guns that I bought from here,” said Cassen, a senior living facility maintenance director. “I still use some of them for hunting and some are just for my collection. I’ve gone to many other gun shops and (Little Crow Shooting Sports) offers the best prices for new or used guns.”
One of the things Little Crow Shooting Sports prides itself on is carrying firearms that are difficult to find.
“They really do have a large selection here,” said one customer. “Sometimes it’s hard to decide which gun to buy because they have so many to pick from.”
Condon said he first became interested in guns when he went to work at a gun shop in Excelsior while he was still in high school. That led him to enrolling in a trade school for gunsmithing in Denver.
“I’ve been involved in the trade ever since,” he remarked. “I still enjoy it a lot. A lot of people that come here have been customers for a long time and have become friends.”
What sets Little Crow Shooting Sports apart from many other gun shops is it’s “hands-on” business. Customers are allowed to get a good “feel” for the gun instead of having to look at it through a glass case or from a distance.
“Most gun shops don’t let you touch the guns on your own,” Condon explained. “You will walk in and ask where a certain gun is, and they will point you in the direction, and you can look at them and that’s it.
“Here, we allow you to handle the guns and get a feel for them. Customers have told us that they like that a lot better.”
Condon has been in the business long enough to know that if customers are satisfied, they will return.
“We want our customers to leave here satisfied,” he said. “So we work with them to try and locate exactly what they are looking for rather than try to sell them something they may not want.”
Not only does Little Crow Shooting Sports sell guns, they will also buy and trade guns.
“If someone has an old gun at home that they might want to get rid of, we’ll take just about anything and try to give the customer a fair deal,” said Condon. “Making the customers happy is what it’s all about.”
Little Crow Shooting Sports also appraises guns. And they offer full gunsmithing, dealer-to-dealer, and private-to-dealer transfers.
“We’re a full-service gun shop,” said Jim Condon. “We owe our success to our customers.”
Condon and his staff also expressed excitement that more youths are getting involved in shooting with the advent of high schools offering trap shooting as a sport, and also the increase of gun clubs.
Little Crow Shooting Sports is located on Highway 15 north of Hutchinson. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. It is closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 320-587-9829, email littlecrowshootingsports@hotmail.com or visit their website at littlecrowsports.com.
