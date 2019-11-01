The newest Senior Perspective cookbook, “More Lifelong Favorites, Vol. 17” will be available at hundreds of stores throughout Minnesota by early November. All books are expected to be on shelves by Nov. 4.
Cookbook Advice: Some locations may sell out quickly. Calling ahead might be a good idea.
The books will sell for just $4 at the following locations:
Aitkin
Unclaimed Freight
Albany
Teal’s Market
Pack N Go Travel
Alexandria
Ace Hardware
Bon Jo’s
Community Vac & Sew
Cub Foods
Hearlife
Knights of Columbus
Trumm Home Medical
Arlington
Jerry’s Home Foods
Ashby
Ashby Hardware Hank
Avon
K&S Pharmacy
Barnesville
Barnesville Helpers
Barrett
Barrett Care Center
Battle Lake
Good Samaritan Society
Larry’s Supermarket
Seip Drug
Belgrade
Belgrade Bakery
Benson
Benson Bakery & Coffee Shop
Breen’s Thrifty White Drug
Don’s Flooring
Bertha
Seip Drug
Baxter
Cub Foods
Brainerd
Cub Foods
Brooten
Jana Mae’s
Mike’s Market
Brooten
Cherry Grove Market
Carlos
Brothers Market
Cass Lake
Teal’s Market
Clara City
Almichs Market
Clarissa
Eagle Valley Express (LAC)
Jon’s Family Foods
Seip Drug
Cold Spring
Cold Spring Bakery
Teal’s Market
Dassel
Red Rooster Foods
Delano
Peppermint Twist
Dent
Nootzi’s
Detroit Lakes
Central Market
Hometown Crafts & Fabric
Donnelly
Donnelly Co-op (Cenex)
Eagle Bend
Shirley’s Gas and Grocery
Eden Valley
Lost & Found
Elbow Lake
Trumm Drug
Elrosa
Bayer Gas & Grocery
Fairfax
Smokey Hollow Café
Fargo, ND
Seip Drug
Fergus Falls
American National Bank
Service Foods
Frazee
Seip Drug
Gaylord
Jerry’s Home Foods
Glencoe
Cutting Edge
Gert & Erma’s
Gould’s Diamonds & Jewelry
Glenwood
Brownie’s Tire
Eagle Insurance Agency
Minnewaska Meats
Palmer Creations
Pope County Tribune
Senior Perspective
Tom’s Market
Trumm Drug
Granite Falls
Almich’s Market
Grove City
Carlson Meat Processing
Hancock
By-Lo Gas & Groceries
Hector
Hills Unique Gifts
Henning
Our Home Your Home
Seip Drug
Hinckley
Daggett’s SuperValu
Howard Lake
Howard Lake Foods
Hutchinson
Benny’s Meat Market
Carly’s Shoes
Carpets Plus
Factory Direct
Hutch Café
McCormick’s Family Restaurant
Isle
Teals Market
Kimball
Tri County News
Lamberton
Lamberton Main Street Peddler
Lester Prairie
Cornerstone Hardware
Lincoln
Kathy’s Kut & Kurl
Litchfield
DeAnn’s Country Village
ECUMEN of Litchfield
Little Falls
Gary Block Tours
The Royal Restaurant
Long Prairie
Ace Hardware
Countryside Restaurant
Northern Star – Cenex
Madison
Jubilee Foods
Marshall
Avera Marshall Auxiliary Thrift Store
Avera Marshall Gift Shop
Treasured Times
Melby
Melby Outpost
Menahga
Seip Drug
Milaca
Teals Market
Moorhead
Moorhead Drug Company
Montevideo
Bill’s Supermarket
Brookside Senior Living
Meadow Creek
Morris
B Inspired
Eul’s Hardware Hank
Midwest Family Eye Center
Morris Food Shop (Shell)
Morris Liquor
Visible Changes
Willies
Motley
Bricks Travel Center
Countryside Restaurant
Mound
Jubilee Foods
New London
Country Stop
New Ulm
Gutentag Haus
Hy-Vee of New Ulm
New York Mills
Seip Drug
Nicollet
George’s City Meats
Norwood/Young America
Harbor/Haven at Peace Village
Ortonville
Pioneer Meats
Osakis
Jacob’s Lefse
Ottertail
Seip Drug
Park Rapids
Prescription Shoppe (Seip Drug)
Parkers Prairie
ProAg Farmers Co-op
Sammy’s
St. William’s Living Center
Trumm Drug
Paynesville
NuCara Pharmacy
Schrupps
Teals Market
Perham
Central Market
Service Foods
Princeton
Princeton Floral
Redwood Falls
Tersteeg’s
Renville
Renville Co Historical Society
Royalton
Treasure City
Sauk Centre
Charlie Walker Realty
Palmer House
Riverview Manor
Schaefer’s Market
Sauk Rapids
Village Pharmacy
Spicer
Teals Market
Westwood Café
St. Cloud
Village Gift on Third Street
St. Joseph
St. Joseph Meat Market
St. Peter
Cooks & Company
Staples
Ernie’s Express
Jon’s Family Foods
Spot Café, The
Starbuck
Peddler Dan’s
Samuelson’s Drug Store
Starbuck Meat Locker
Starbuck Telephone
Tom’s Market
Waconia
UFC Farm Supply
Wadena
Boondocks Café
Hometown Crafts & Fabric
Lyle’s Shoe Store
Seip Drug
Waite Park
Cold Spring Bakery
Tri-Cap
WACOSA Thrift Store
Watertown
Marketplace Foods
Wheaton
Willy’s Super Valu
Willmar
Cashwise
Floor to Ceiling
Furniture Plus
Kandiyohi Co. Museum
New 2 You Thrift Store
Schwanke Tractor
Security Coin & Pawn
Winsted
V’s Grill
Books spread out in Minnesota & Fargo
This map shows what cities have the new Senior Perspective cookbook. Just about everyone in our distribution area is a short drive to the closest location. If you can not find the books at one of the locations listed on these pages, please call 320-334-3344 and we can help!
Be sure to thank the business owners for supporting this year’s cookbook. There would be no cookbook without their support.