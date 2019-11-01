-
Vinita Kardell’s bleeding heart bush near Kimball.
Wild turkey cleaning up under the bird feeders, before Thanksgiving last year, in Kat Becker’s Tintah backyard.
Otto Pfeiffer was young once. Here he was working at the old Lyric movie theater in the late 40s. Otto went on to be Mayor of New Ulm in the mid 60s. His son John sent in the picture and works at the new Lyric movie theater, but to our knowledge has not yet been mayor.
Bonnie Sayers, of West Fargo, N.D., noticed some happy horses this fall near White Earth.
George Arends made his life farming near Wabasso. Beside the cross is the hat he wore during WWI, as it laid at the Wabasso community center, when Jan Arends took this photo during a Memorial Day display.
Cheryl Marklowitz’s three cats napping. Taken and shared by her mother, DeVonne Koppenberg, of St. Cloud.
Bernie Stang watched a summer fawn relaxing near Paynesville.
When mid-September was hot and muggy, mosquitoes had gone wild, and beautiful reflections showed on the lake. Photo by Tony Generous, of St. Joseph.
A red-winged blackbird singing in the rain. Photo by Al Batt, of Hartland.
An exceptionally bright summer sun over Lake Mary near Alexandria. Taken by Walt Bakker on Walleye Lane.
Steve Maanum likes to photograph birds around Park Rapids. His trick for orioles, like this picture he took, is to provide grape jelly and see what shows up. For Steve, many birds land on a branch before hopping to a feeder. Be ready and pre-focus on the potential landing spot.
Shawn Duncan runs and extensive goldfinch feeding operation during the summer in Hutchinson.
Megan Anderson enjoyed a foggy mid-August morning around Lake Alice, in Fergus Falls.
Jerry Rapp’s grandfather Kjeldahl, shot this deer many years ago. Now it is on display at great-grandson Earl’s cabin up north. Shared by Janice Rapp, of Belgrade.
Many birds come to Tom Frikken’s feeders, including this Baltimore oriole. Tom enjoys watching them all in Benson.
John Kellen his 86 year old mother enjoy time together on joyrides around Willmar. John gets to revisit his love of photography at the same time, taking pictures like these trumpeter swans he caught taking off from a pond in Sibley State Park this September.
Toni Benjamin found an interesting swallowtail butterfly in Baldwin township between Princeton and Zimmerman.
Firefighters kneeled, in Litchfield, and others also stopped by to remember those who died on 9/11. Kristie Flachmeyer took this photo on September 11, 2019.
Ghost kitty Dayton, on his perch in Wadena, looking for other cats out the window on a nice summer day. Shared by Kevin Lofgren.
Jan Sietsema Beyerl captured the rapture in this cloudscape on her way home from work near Clara City.
A walkway of colorful leaves from last October. Shared by Sue Peterson, of Alexandria.
Karen and Dave Blom like to travel with their camera ready. Karen captured a doe with triplets near Rose City.
Elk River’s own Gail Bjorge had her dreams come true when she visited Disney World.
Sometimes squirrels just need a break. Photo by Ronda Gniffke, of Clear Lake, South Dakota.
An orange hued July sunset from Stacy Peterson, of
Sacred Heart.
Shaggy llama from last year’s trip to Peru. Shared by Sally Erickson, of Little Falls.
A beautiful Lake Minnewaska sunrise sent in by Terry Duhn.
A bale of baby painted turtles, 15 in total, were found in the flower garden by Cathy Pregler, of Lake Lillian. She helped by carrying them all to the water’s edge.
Belted Cow standing in Brenda Kotasek’s front yard pasture near St. Peter.
On October 14, Sue Taylor saw a monarch land on some snow, near Hidderdal. The butterfly tipped over so Sue picked it up and the butterfly flew away happy.
Theresa Grangruth attracts woodpeckers to her Mehahga yard, with venison in the winter.
It is always fun for Judy Van Heel to count the small tree frogs on this plant near Avon.
This September, Cindy Hamm watched her dad play piano while they were in Nevis.
Moose seen while on vacation in Alaska. Shared by Diann Hirman, of Sauk Centre.