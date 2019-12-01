-
-
Dale Dietel, of Waconia, wanted to share this nice buck that he spotted at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska.
-
-
Sunflower seeds bring in cardinals for Steve Maanum, in Park Rapids.
-
-
When the reindeer are on vacation, Santa drives the old truck. Sent in by Kristie Flachmeyer, of Litchfield.
-
-
Bright sunlight and fall colors from St. Paul’s Evangelical cemetery, east of Le Sueur, on County Road 26, one of the country cemeteries on Larry Kiewel’s travels to and from home in St. Peter.
-
-
Watch out when visiting Middle Spunk Lake, near Avon. A possum was seen foraging for bird seed on Debra Goerger’s patio. Debra also keeps an eye out for other wildlife, having seen 88 bird species over the past 24 years.
-
-
DeVonne Koppenberg, set up a photo shoot with her cat Bug, in St. Cloud. Bug doesn’t look happy to be between the two roosters.
-
-
Terri Sanoski, of Cushing, enjoyed the 80 degree weather and this sunset over Cave Creek, Arizona, in November.
-
-
Cindy Hamm, of Menahga, had some Halloween fun this year with Jesse, Adalynn and Lauretta Pickar.
-
-
Ordell Grosam, of Fairfax, was proud to share a look at her lawn and garden work.
-
-
Wild horses peeked over a cliff at Carol Erickson, of Fergus Falls, in the Badlands of North Dakota, when she visited Medora.
-
-
One October sunset this fall that shown beautifully on Charlie Ruckheim’s neighbor’s grain bins, near Parkers Prairie.
-
-
Seems this year was a boom year for butterflies. One that Cheryl Barry spotted on her purple coneflowers was this male eastern tiger swallowtail.
-
-
From the Evansville garden of Donna Erickson, a batch of black-eyed Susans, grew along with a mass of lilies in 2019.
-
-
These wonderful webs are admired by many, including Al Batt who finds them near Hartland. Al says these are made by the grass spider and are not sticky. Instead the spider quickly investigates intruders when it is alerted by vibrations.
-
-
Judy VanHeel, near Avon, was visited by her 14 year old grand fur baby Chika, a little Japanese Chin, who is almost toothless but can still gum her favorite foods of pizza, potato chips, meat, as well as her dog food. Here Chika wanted more pizza. She does not go on the table, just keeps pawing you until she gets what she wants.
-
-
Marcine Floding enjoys watching birds at Lake Cowdry, near Alexandria, where she saw two woodpeckers ganging up on this tree.
-
-
During October, Sue Peterson found fall colors around Lake Henry, in Alexandria.
-
-
This flock of sheep was spotted in Waterbury Township, in Redwood County. Shared by Jan Arends, of Wabasso.