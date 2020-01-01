-
Al Batt, of Hartland, gets in a reflective mood when he visits Sitka, Alaska.
Bernie Stang, found a bluebird carrying nesting material, during the golden hour, in April 2017, near Lake Koronis, Paynesville.
Take a look-see at these trumpeter swans that Dale Dietel found hanging out on Burandt Lake in Waconia.
Litchfield Dragon snow sculpture found playing basketball by Donna Shepersky.
This hungry fox visited John Pfeiffer’s dad in Andover last May, where John’s dad leaves some dry cat food out for strays.
Driving from Hanover to Buffalo, Linda Paumen came across the results of someone’s creativity.
Milo Ziemann, of Stewart, shown here with his pet bear, had many unusual pets, including bison, highland cattle, a peacock, and elk.
Myron Wendland noticed long shadows from a noon-day sun in North Mankato.
These two cats are brothers from different mothers. Sent in by Elaine Jacobson, of Milaca.
Linda Urbik spotted a deer hunkering down for the storm on November 30, in St. Cloud.
Natures own ice sculpture of a leaf, in woods north of Milaca. Photo by Michael French of Zimmerman.
R. Preimesberger, of Sullivan Lake, named this group the Hillman Horseshoe Ha Ha Club they always give a warm welcome.
Sunrise over Fish Trap Lake near Cushing. Shared by Terri Sanoski.
David Gabrielson is proud of his red barn in Clarkfield, newly restored in 2019.
Pigs don’t fly, but in Danube they grow antlers. Shared by Marvin Lentz.
They just don’t make them like they used to. Ronda Gniffke likes to share old buildings like this one from Astoria, S.D.
Close up picture of a cape buffalo at game preserve in South Africa. Shared by Sue Morris, of Willmar. Cape buffalo is one of the big five of Africa. Others are lion, rhino, leopard and elephant. Sue was able to see and photograph all but the leopard.
Sue Taylor’s Hitterdal Hollyhocks were covered in blooms when the first snow of the year blanketed them on October 10.
When Graham, a large German shepherd dog, helps Suzette Riches
in her kitchen in Holloway, he nearly takes up most of the floor.
In his Montevideo backyard, Thomas Albrecht has a fake owl that watch as a live squirrel eats walnuts.
Mid-December sundogs showed up on a Saturday morning, south of Starbuck at Dave Tollefson’s farm.
Alice Lex has a not so squirrel-proof feeder in New York Mills.
Diann Hirman, from Sauk Centre, saw a hungry fox eyeing his nest meal.
This sunflower reseeded itself in Eileen Bayer’s cabin garden, near Alexandria.
Winter frost and little Briggs. Shared by Gail Kloos, of Donnelly.
Near Avon, a black squirrel visited Judy VanHeel, looking for food in the planter on her deck.
Bella Miller spent Thanksgiving on the beach, at the Ko Olina Beach Park, in Hawaii. Shared by her grandmother, Cindy Hamm, of Menahga.
An interesting mushroom found in Nancy Landgraff’s yard in Henning this fall.
It was a winter wonderland around Lake Winona, in Alexandria, when Sue Peterson was out watching ducks in December.
Feeding time for wrens on the south shore of Lake Minnewaska, near Starbuck. Photo submitted by John Carlsted, of St. Cloud.