I would like to wish each and everyone reading this a happy new year.

Like most businesses, this is the time of year when I take a quick look back at the last year and focus on what is coming up in the new year.

The year 2019 was a year of expansion for Senior Perspective. About a year ago, we launched our fifth edition. The Valley edition made its debut last January in the cities of Fargo, ND., Moorhead, Detroit Lakes, Park Rapids, Frazee, Menagha, Perham, Hawley, Dilworth, Barnesville and more. Over the last two months we have expanded the Valley edition to include more communities. We have expanded into Walker, Laporte, Nevis, Akeley, Mahnomen, Ada, Hillsboro (ND) and more. See the updated territory of the Valley edition on Page 5. The new territory has a unique shape, but that shape will be rounded as we complete the expansion process.

Our next phase for the Valley edition is “filling in the cracks” of the territory. This includes adding a few more small communities to the delivery list and adding more drop off locations in the communities that are already getting the paper. If you know someone who has a business in this new area that might be a good spot for the Senior Perspective (places with high senior traffic), please let me know.

Whenever we expand to a new area, we always get the question, “what’s next?” That is a question we are currently looking at carefully. Future expansion is possible but not before quite a bit of analysis. One thing I always factor into expansion is the potential for ad dollars. If there are no businesses who want to advertise in the paper, the new edition would struggle. We have been fortunate to have great support from our advertisers for all five of our editions, but there is always the chance that we expand into an area that is not willing to support it. Because of this, we welcome feedback from business owners outside of our territory as to whether or not they might want advertise in our paper if we expanded into their area.

One thing that I do know when it comes to 2020… we will continue to print the best papers we can for both our readers and our advertisers. This is something that I take very seriously. We don’t cut corners and we don’t put in “fluff” to fill up the papers. I just won’t do that.

I will continue to look for ways to make the paper better. And that means listening to all ideas and implementing the ones I feel will best satisfy the readers and advertisers. If you have an idea for making the Senior Perspective better, I encourage you to contact me (jim@srperspective.com, 320-334-3344, 107 East Minnesota Ave., Glenwood, MN 56334).

Thank you for supporting our paper in 2019. I am looking forward to 2020. Happy new year!

Cookbooks

We are on the tail end of the cookbook selling period. Cookbook sales were good in November and December, so some of the locations no longer have books to sell. However, if you still want a cookbook, there are still places that have a few left. Visit our web site to see the complete list of locations. Once you find a few locations that are near, I would encourage you to call first to make sure they have books before you travel too far. If you need help tracking down some books, feel free to call our office and we can help you out.

If you are not near one of the location and want to order directly from us, we do have some books left in stock here that we can ship to you (although not too many). Also, you can order older versions of the book, too. Note: We are sold out of volumes 1-5. For ordering information, go to page 7A. We will take orders as supplies last.