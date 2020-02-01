-
There was so much rain on Crow Lake, in September, that this boat had filled up with water. Shared by Cindy Hamm, of Menahga.
Kathleen Wuertz, of St. Cloud, wanted to show us the boss of her brother’s farm, she is shown here watching over things from on top of a fence post.
A frosty December morning at Eileen Bayer’s home near Morris.
Koda is hard to resist, especially when looking through the window like this in Mankato. Shared by Sue Peterson, of Alexandria.
Last November, Sue Morris, of Willmar, went on the most amazing trip. She was on a Jeep only about feet away from a pride of lions, at a game preserve in South Africa, when she was able to take this close up.
North of Melrose, on a cold, late January morning last year, Ralph Hinnenkamp was greeted by these beautiful sundogs made by ice crystals refracting sunlight in the atmosphere.
Gail A. Bjorge, of Elk River, can cross Sturgis bike week off her bucket list after last summer.
Olaf the snowman stopped by Patti Dummer’s home on Lake Darling, near Alexandria.
Dan Markell was greeted by sundogs one January morning, in 2019, when he went out to move snow near Green Valley.
From Port Aransas, where Winter Texan Sue Taylor, of Hitterdal, enjoys birding for half the year, no one dared retrieve a hat that fell into the water.
Terry Davis and his wife left Hutchinson, last March, for a warm trip to Florida. One place Terry visited was Thomas Edison’s laboratory, at his winter home in Fort Myers, where Edison and his neighbor, Henry Ford, were seeking a synthetic alternative to rubber for automobile tires.
Dale Dietel enjoys watching birds, like this robin he found near Burandt Lake, in Waconia.
A snow globe for a yard last February near Flandreau, S.D. Shared by Gwen Gullickson.
Spring may be just around the corner. Tony Generous saw the South Fork of the Watab River, in Stearns County, starting to flow last year on March 19.
Desert donkey on protection duty at a goat farm in the Southwest. Shared by Terri Sanoski, of Cushing.
You can see the spiral staircase leading right up to Hermann the German, in this picture Kristie Flachmeyer took while visiting Hermann Heights Monument, in New Ulm.
Linda Roggenbuck watched her neighbor’s horses, as they decided to go for a walk in the snow, near Rosen. After taking some pictures, Linda and her husband walked the horses across the field, back to their home.
Like a lot of old thresher machines in rural Minnesota, this one doesn’t look like it has been used in a while. Found by Jan Arends, of Wabasso.
Megan Anderson found an icy view by the dam going to M&H, in Fergus Falls, during the middle of December.
This is what the first day of Winter looked like for Donna Shepersky, in Litchfield.
If this rural St. Peter church, from near the farm of Brenda Kotasek, wasn’t is such good condition, it would really be blending in with the environment this winter.
Debbie Burnside, of Hawley, sent in a beautiful Fall scene from when she was on the way to a friends house.
Al Batt has found a rooster pheasant feeding on the road not far from his mailbox in Hartland.
Charlie Ruckheim couldn’t help laughing to himself when he saw the buck rubbing on this caution sign, near Parkers Prairie.
So many mouths to feed in this nest. Taken by Diann Hirman, of Sauk Centre.
Joyce Karkela, seen here dressed as Lady of Liberty, visited City Cemetery in Vergas on Memorial Day weekend last year. Photo taken by her son David Karkela.
Near Randall in early January, an 11-point buck survived the heavy deer hunt and came out at high noon to eat acorns on the snow. Shared by Tony Wenzel.