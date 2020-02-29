Answer by Monte Herness, Technical Support Supervisor and Shawn Brannan, Preventative Maintenance Coordinator, Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C & Electrical
How often should I have my HVAC system serviced?
We recommend having your HVAC system serviced in the spring and fall each year to prepare for both the cooling and heating season. Regularly servicing of your air conditioner and furnace is much like servicing your car, snowblower or lawnmower.
A properly cared for system will help maintain the efficiency and performance of your investment.
Regular maintenance can also extend the life of your equipment, lower utility bills, ensure safety and can catch breakdowns before they happen.
What do service technicians check during a maintenance inspection?
In the spring, they’ll verify refrigerant levels of your air conditioner, clean the coils on the outdoor unit, ensure the system is operating within specifications, and be ready for the warm weather. During the fall, they’ll inspect the heat exchanger in your furnace, clean the burners, test ignition, adjust and clean pilot burner, check blower bearings and fan wheel, clean condensate trap, test for carbon monoxide, and more.
Can I schedule an inspection ahead of time, so I don’t have to worry about it?
Yes. You can prepare your heating and air conditioning for the next season and prevent problems before they happen with a proactive maintenance program. It’ll give you peace of mind because you don’t need to remember anything – it just happens. A maintenance program is perfect for homeowners who want their heating and cooling ready for the next season, but don’t want to think about it. It’s also great for snowbirds, cabin owners, businesses, and owners of standby generators.
Find out more
