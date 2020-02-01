‘We want it to be a comfortable place for the residents to live and enjoy’
Talamore Senior Living, a modern facility that opened on Feb. 1 in St. Cloud, is designed to “enrich the rhythms of our resident’s lives by fostering meaningful relationships and creating engaging experiences while providing exceptional care.”
The rhythms of life that the owners and employees are proud to bring to those who will be residing in the 138 units is represented in the name of the facility.
The root of the word Talamore speaks to the rhythms of life. Talamore Senior Living was thoughtfully designed with an engaging environment to enrich the rhythms of the residents’ lives by fostering meaningful relationships, creating engaging experiences, and providing exceptional care.
“This is a beautiful building and our goal here is to have workers who don’t just want a job,” said Executive Director Michaela Walz. “We want people here who have a passion for seniors and their families. We want to offer the best care possible.”
The Talamore community, which includes a 6-to-1 ratio of nurses to residents, is designed to be welcoming for both residents and their families.
“We are going to make this a friendly atmosphere where everyone feels welcome,” said Natalie Spiczka, Sales and Marketing Director at Talamore. “The quality of care provided is important to us. We want it to be a comfortable place for the residents to live and enjoy.”
Talamore has diversity in living options with 50 units for assisted living, 64 for independent living, and 24 memory care units.
“I’m excited for the doors to open and to develop relationships with all the different people who will make their home here, and to see how we impact the residents and their families,” said Spiczka.
Talamore Senior Living will have modern amenities such as a spacious Club Room for resident/family socializing or for hosting some type of a party. The Club Room includes a large fireplace, tables and chairs, couches, large windows for natural lighting, and a bar area for serving beverages.
There is also a salon and barbershop, spa, fitness center, a Bistro and a coffee nook called “The Perk,” fine dining room, coffee lounge, therapy room, library, Liv2BHealthy Fitness program and exercise room, community room, landscaped courtyard with a walking path, underground parking, scheduled bus service, and more.
Talamore offers exceptional dining services and nutritional meals each day. Chefs there will prepare fresh and delicious cuisine three times a day; served either in its restaurant style dining room or delivered right to a resident’s door if they choose.
Church service is available to residents and their families for several denominations.
Talamore will also offer a myriad of activities for residents that they can do alone or in groups. Some of the types of activities could be outdoor trips to baseball games, fishing trips, or sight-seeing. Or they may include indoor activities such as parties, games, or live entertainment.
“The residents can suggest things they would like, too,” said Walz. “We will always be open to suggestions because this is their home.”
“One of the convenient things for the residents is our location,” said Spiczka. “We are only five minutes from CentraCare Health Plaza, five minutes from the VA, eight minutes from the St. Cloud Hospital, and a few minutes from the Crossroads Mall and many restaurants.”
And Talamore Senior Living is just a few miles off of I-94 for those coming into St. Cloud to visit their loved ones.
Independent Living
This is for those who are still comfortable living independently, but would like to be within a community setting with the opportunity to be involved in social activities.
This option includes: Utilities (air conditioning, heat, electric, water, sewer, trash removal, recycling, cable and internet), an in-unit washer/dryer, 10 meals per month in the dining area, Wi-Fi access in the commons area, fitness classes, religious services, activities, bus service, and 24-hour emergency response.
Other services are available for additional fees such as meals, home care services, housekeeping, laundry services, garage, storage units, and personal maintenance.
Assisted Living
This is for those who desire freedom with some support.
This option includes: Three daily meals, weekly light housekeeping, laundry service, utilities (air conditioning, heat, electric, water, sewer, trash removal, recycling, cable and internet), Wi-Fi access in the commons area, fitness classes, religious services, activities, bus service, 24-hour emergency response.
Daily home health care services is available for an additional fee.
Memory Care
This is for those who seek personalized compassionate care in a safe and serene environment.
This option includes: Controlled entrance and exit, three meals daily, daily snacks and hydration, light housekeeping, laundry service, utilities (air conditioning, heat, electricity, water, sewer, trash removal, recycling), added life enrichment programming specific to the needs of those with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or dementia, 24-hour emergency response.
Home health care service package required, for an additional fee.
Talamore Senior Living is located at 215 37th Avenue North in St. Cloud. To schedule a tour, call 320-230-0234. Visit their website at www.talamoreseniorliving.com.
