Bird watcher Bernie Stang, eyed this great blue heron at it glided in for a landing on the west end of Lake Koronis, in Paynesville.
Elouise Hanley says the fresh snow after a storm brings her old barn, with its quilt artwork, near Watkins, back to life.
Diane Bias-Mosel’s chickens enjoyed watermelon this past summer near Gaylord.
In Le Sueur, Doris Winter had a squirrel problem. One ate its way into a pumpkin to steal some seeds.
St. Mary’s Church in Waverly was highlighted by frost around the middle of February. Photo by Kristie Flachmeyer, of Litchfield.
Myron Wendland spotted a steam cloud that looked like a white elephant, on a cold January day in Mankato.
Last March, Terry Davis and his wife Patrice took in the view of Fort Myers beach from the pier. While making their first trip to Florida, they also took in two Twins spring training games and visiting snowbird friends from Montevideo, Minnesota.
This hawk was watching DeVonne Koppenberg through her St. Cloud kitchen window in mid-January.
A convocation of eagles were perched in a tree along the road, waiting to feast on a deer that had been hit near Upsala. Shared by Rosie Athmann.
Daniel Markell’s view of the windswept prairie near Green Valley, from when he was moving snow in January 2019.
On a dreary day in 1997,
Jan Arends caught a view of this horse standing west of Redwood Falls.
Tom Frikken gets many colorful birds at his feeders in Benson.
North of Alexandria, along County Road 42, at the end of January, two eagles were enjoying some road kill until Barbara Johnson approached in her car. Then the eagles flew away in different directions.
Dave Tollefson has never seen anything quite like it. Must have been absolutely the right temperature and thickness for all the snow on his roof, south of Starbuck, to slide in one piece like this, in late January.
Eileen Bayer couldn’t resist sharing this photo of Mother Nature’s frosting on these pines south of Morris.
December sunrise brought pink reflections on the snow.
Oh, what a beautiful morning for Gloria Stargel, of Nashua.
Joyce Soine, of Belgrade, raised this turk-can named Mr. T last year. According to Joyce he is something to see, with a turkey body and feet, a chicken head, and only two feathers on his neck.
An icicle that grew an arm and hand found outside the kitchen window of Linda Colden, in Starbuck.
Sue Peterson had an iced up feeder from an early winter storm in Alexandria.
Shoveling in shorts, Daisy Beckwith is a true Minnesotan. Shared by Cindy Hamm, of Menahga.
Kay Kreklau found the perfect tree for a gnome photo at her husband’s home place near Sebeka last summer.