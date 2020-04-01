-
-
Jan Arends, of Wabasso, found some old equipment covered in weeds, in the Black Hills, near Rockerville, South Dakota.
-
-
Colton really enjoyed his first Halloween last fall, with his great aunt, Cindy Hamm, of Menahga
-
-
Donna Shepersky shared a wintery farm scene including an old Kerkhoven barn.
-
-
Up close and personal with a bison at Custer State Park, in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Photo by Terry Litke, of Dawson.
-
-
Frosty spider webs showed up in Kerkhoven and were all gone the next day. Sent in by RuthAnn Boersma, of Kerhoven.
-
-
Terry Davis, of Hutchinson, took a trip to New England with his wife, Patrice, last June. They rode to the highest point in the eastern U.S., Mount Washington, in New Hampshire, on the cog railway.
-
-
From her 2018 trip, Donna Erickson of Evansville shared a glimpse of this scenic Norwegian vista.
-
-
Karen Blom, and her husband Dave, like to watch for wildlife. Karen spotted a barred owl on the east side of Lake Ida, north of Alexandria, in mid-March.
-
-
While checking irrigation near Glenwood last September, Charlie Baker noticed a fawn trying to shelter in place.
-
-
A treeful of eagles landed in the rural Le Sueur/St. Peter area. Spotted by eagle-eyed Brenda Kotasek, near her home.
-
-
Terri Sanoski, of Cushing, walked this canyon underground, at Upper Antelope Slot Canyon, in Arizona.
-
-
Numerous trumpeter swans wintered at Memorial Park,
in Shakopee, where Dale Dietel has taken many great pictures.
-
-
Tony Wenzel caught a picture of this northern cardinal after many snow falls near Randall, in early 2019.
-
-
School was open last summer when Kristie
Flachmeyer visited the Wright County Fair, in Howard Lake.
-
-
Suzette Riches, of Holloway, caught these two in a dog nap. Grandson Mathias and his German Shepherd Dog Olyvya.
-
-
Life is good in Swanville. Linda Fellbaum just had to stop and admire this tree’s silhouette on her way out for work.
-
-
In Wadena, Kevin Lofgren’s cat would like to get back to baseball season.
-
-
Shirley Saathoff
admired a black swallowtail butterfly last August. Shirley followed the butterfly as it went from flower to flower in her Alexandria garden, and she took several pictures to get the perfect one.
-
-
These eggs might be a little past date. Shared by Kornell Erickson, of Willmar.v
-
-
Sue Taylor, of Hitterdal, came upon these gorgeous pink roseate spoonbills on the Gulf Coast at Port Aransas, Texas.
-
-
Every morning, an elusive cardinal and his mate feed at Sue Peterson’s backyard on Lake Winona, in Alexandria. The minute he spots Sue, off he flies. In mid-February, she had vertical blinds drawn for cover and was finally able to snap a picture of him.