-
-
Last year, Kristie Flachmeyer enjoyed watching the color guard march down Sibley Avenue during a July parade in Litchfield.
-
-
A cannon at Fort Ticonderoga, in New York, on a misty, rainy morning last June. The fort, restored in 1909, played a pivotal role in the French and Indian War. Visiting that day, Terry Davis, of Hutchinson, felt like he was in the movie The Last of the Mohicans.
-
-
This handsome grey squirrel posed when saw the camera come out he posed for a picture. Taken by Arnie Borchert, of Sauk Rapids, when he lived in Wisconsin.
-
-
In St. Joseph, Tony Generous liked the sky colors reflected in the lake, at the end of April. He still had to get the boat in.
-
-
Terry Litke, of Dawson, sent us this picture of his granddaughter Izzie. Izzie asked, “Hey Poppa where’s the gold fish?”
-
-
Little 4 year old, Landon Scherr, from Casselton, North Dakota looked over Lake Miltona, during late April, with his mother Janelle Scherr. Landon asked her, “Well mom, with everything that’s going on with this Coronavirus, do you think we’re going to be able to go fishing this summer?” Shared by Landon’s grandma, Becky Peterson, of Kensington.
-
-
Tina, a miniature pinscher, follows the morning sunbeams at home in Evansville. Donna Erickson rescued this smart little dog and according to the vet Tina is about 13 years old.
-
-
Al Batt was amazed to see a parade ready fox squirrel, out his Hartland, Minn. window.
-
-
Luella Peterson enjoyed these wild Turk’s-cap lilies blooming in Miltona Township last summer.
-
-
One of the cicada wasps invaded John Pfeiffer’s yard in New Ulm last summer. As they spread through John’s yard he went looking for them, using the heel of a shoe like a heavy duty fly swatter to dispatch the large, tough pests.