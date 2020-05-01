-
Spring crocus flowers rose up through the ice and snow, for Catherine Craddock, in Mankato.
Not a care in the world reflected upon at Twin Lake, in Menahga, last September. Photo shared with us by Cindy Hamm.
Kristie Flachmeyer, of Litchfield, has been thinking of going out for the early swim season.
A sunrise with sumac in the foreground from August a few years ago on the farm, north of Mountain Lake. Photo by Lori Friesen.
Dennis Sulflow, of Maynard, found some migrating waterfowl that stopped for a short rest. He is wondering how many waterfowl you can find in the picture.
Cedar wax wings return to Rosie Hartwig-Benson’s backyard, in Meeker County, to eat berries and drink sap.
Receding snow was a hint of Spring from early March. Sent by Laurie Trout, of Motley.
JoLynn Lavin shared this snapshot of sunset over Silver Lake in St. Anthony.
Young, first year eagle overlooking Lake Waconia. Spied by eagle-eyed Dale Dietel.
A squirrel outside DeVonne Koppenberg’s St. Cloud window from March. It was getting a drink of water from some melted snow.
A stop along Highway 212 after spring rains, on his annual trip to the family ranch in western South Dakota, showed Larry that the big empty was in full bloom. Shared by Larry Kiewel, of St. Peter.
One of the loons that made their home on Middle Spunk Lake this past summer. Shared by Debra Goerger, of Avon.
Al Batt, of Hartland, said that starlings, like this duo he caught out in the snow, will battle wood ducks, ganging up on them and puncturing the duck’s eggs.
Cactus flower in full bloom, with visiting pollinator. Taken in Mesa, Arizona by Terri Sanoski, of Cushing.
In Sunburg, Pat Berg enjoys all the butterflies and flowers.