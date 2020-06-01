Answers by Mitchell Gossman, MD, an ophthalmologist at Eye Associates of Central Minnesota, located in St. Cloud
Should I be concerned about a growth on an eyelid?
The medical term for any abnormal tissue growth, wherever it may be on the body, is “neoplasm,” which is Greek for “new form.” If the growth happens to be on the skin, we refer to it as a “skin neoplasm” or “cutaneous neoplasm.” If it happens to be on the eyelid skin, it is called an “eyelid cutaneous neoplasm.”
When is it something to be concerned about? First, be reassured that most of these are benign growths. “Benign” means non-cancerous. A cancerous growth of the skin, including those on the eyelid, are obviously something to be even more concerned about. What signs could tell you it might be cancerous?
• Firmness
• Bleeds easily
• A pearly appearance
• An appearance suggesting there is tissue being destroyed
• A new lesion that does not heal
• A bump you thought was a stye that doesn’t go away
• Abnormal coloration
Any of these signs are cause to be concerned. Unfortunately, there is no foolproof way to tell if a lesion is benign or malignant, even to an expert physician’s exam, so often the lesion needs to be biopsied or removed to make sure it’s benign, or perform photography and examine it for changes over time.
What are some reasons to have the lesion removed?
• Bothersome itching
• Bothersome bleeding
• Obstructing vision
• Bothersome heaviness
• Pain or discomfort
• Concern for malignancy
• Increasing size
• Cosmetically unsightly
While the growth just being unsightly may be a good reason to remove it, if it’s not causing any other symptoms and is obviously benign, then it is considered purely a cosmetic procedure, the financial responsibility for surgery would rest with the patient, and not insurance.
How is the growth removed?
This depends on the location, appearance, and size. If it’s a small lesion and with minimal concern for cancer, it would most likely be removed as an outpatient in a clinic procedure room. If there is significant concern for malignancy, a more extensive procedure may be required to remove it completely. If there is significant loss of tissue, it may be necessary to perform reconstructive surgery after it’s removed. If the lesion is very likely to be non-cancerous, and is not bothersome, some of these may be safely observed over time for changes. Less often, growths may be removed by freezing or laser.
What happens if a lid growth is not removed?
If it’s benign, it could continue to grow and become more bothersome. If it is cancerous and continues to grow, it can cause more extensive damage to normal eyelid structures resulting in permanent disfiguration and loss of function of the lid or even the eye itself. If a cancer spreads outside the area to the rest of the body, this is called “metastasis” and can be very difficult or impossible to treat, and can be fatal.
To summarize, it is unwise to ignore skin lesions anywhere, including the eyelids, so we recommend arranging an appointment to have it checked.
