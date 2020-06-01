‘We take them anywhere they need to go for an appointment’
Whenever someone patronizes a business, they want to be treated with courtesy and they want that business to be sanitary.
And that’s why Eric LaBraaten stresses that those two things are of utmost importance to ACC Midwest Transportation in Hutchinson, a company he has owned and operated for the past eight years.
“Eric’s philosophy is that he wouldn’t want to put his parents or grandparents in a dirty vehicle with a driver who is unfriendly, so why would anyone else want to?” said Denise Bertrand, who has been a driver for ACC Midwest Transportation for three years.
ACC Midwest Transportation is a Certified Special Transportation Provider designed to transport individuals from their residence, senior living facility or any other location, to their scheduled appointment.
ACC Midwest Transportation provides non-emergency medical transportation in central and north-central Minnesota. Drivers will pick up individuals within a 30-mile radius of Hutchinson and Buffalo, but also serve the counties of Brown, Carver, Kandiyohi, LeSueur, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Renville, Scott, Sibley, Stevens and Wright.
ACC Midwest now has offices in Hutchinson, Buffalo, Duluth and Brainerd.
“We will take them anywhere they need to go for an appointment,” said LaBraaten.
And during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, cleanliness is paramount, especially to the elderly who need transportation for medical reasons.
“Keeping things clean has always been important to us,” said LaBraaten, who is also the CEO of ACC Midwest Transportation. “And now with this coronavirus, we are careful to make sure the vehicles are kept clean before and after we transport someone. Our drivers wear masks and gloves, we have a shield between the driver in some of our vans, and we make sure that we always have hand sanitizers in the vans.”
LaBraaten started ACC Midwest Transportation eight years ago with one van at his own residence.
The company now has 50 mid- and full-size vans and buses in the fleet. Still, LaBraaten deflects credits away from himself for the company’s solid footing. There are now over 50 employees.
“I credit my staff as the reason for all of ACC’s success,” he insisted.
Because of the way he values his customers, he only hires drivers that he feels are friendly, outgoing, courteous and compassionate.
All of ACC’s drivers are trained in first aid, passenger assistance, and defensive driving. They are also required to be up to date on HIPPA regulations and be in accordance with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) rules and regulations.
And drivers are expected to make riders their top priority.
“(LaBraaten) wants drivers that are friendly and outgoing,” said Bertrand. “I try to engage with every person that rides with me, and make them my friend for those 10 minutes or 30 minutes that we ride together. Sometimes this is the only contact with another person they might get all day or all week. So why not make it a pleasurable experience for them?”
Bob Winslow has been driving for ACC Midwest Transportation for the past six years.
“You meet a great variety of people and to visit with each one of them is important,” Winslow said. “There is not a single person that we don’t try to build a connection with.”
Even before the pandemic, riders were impressed with how well-kept and clean the vehicles from ACC Midwest Transportation are that they are transported in.
“They all make me feel very comfortable,” said Chere M. of Hutchinson. “The drivers are all very friendly, and the vans are so clean and smell good.”
The drivers now take extra precautions in terms of cleanliness with the vehicles they drive each day.
“A clean van is important because it represents the company,” said Winslow. “People recognize it right away and point out how clean the vehicle is.”
And drivers maintain that cleanliness and more now to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We scrub down everything that is plastic or has a hard surface,” Bertrand explained. “At the end of the day, we vacuum the seats and floor. Then we wipe everything down with bacterial wipes. And we spray everything down with a disinfectant chemical that was rated the most effective by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) for preventing the spread of the virus.”
Besides non-emergency medical transportation, ACC Midwest provides specialized transportation for weddings, funerals, museums, and other social events. And they provide ambulatory, wheelchair and stretcher transportation seven days a week.
Many individuals that ride and pay for public transportation may qualify with insurance companies to ride with ACC Midwest Transportation.
“Insurance will often cover 100 percent of their medical transportation needs, such as trips to the doctor, chiropractor, dentist, physical therapist, eye doctor, or other medical needs,” said LaBraaten.
ACC’s name comes from the first initial of each of LaBraaten’s three children; Alexa, Carter and Carson.
LaBraaten Bus Service, which is run under the same management as ACC Midwest Transportation, includes eight school buses and 10 full-sized vans available for transporting students to both charter and public schools to and from school, school activities, or field trips within a 30-mile radius of Hutchinson and Buffalo.
“We provide transportation to New Century Academy (NCA) and New Discoveries Montessori Academy (NDMA), both tuition-free public schools in Hutchinson,” said LaBraaten. “And we drive special needs kids to the Cosmos Learning Center.”
ACC Midwest Transportation also delivers breakfast and lunch to over 400 elementary and high school students in Hutchinson and several smaller communities in the surrounding area, including Dassel, Litchfield and Glencoe, Monday through Friday, because of the school shutdown during the pandemic. ACC utilizes its passenger vans by taking the seats out in order to transport the meals.
“We know it would be hard for parents to meet at pick up points in each city to get meals,” said LaBraaten. “So we working with our schools to deliver breakfast and lunch to each of our students. We just want to help to make sure our families, particularly our students, have one less thing to worry about during a very difficult time.
“We pick up the nutritious meals at the school in the morning that are individually wrapped and bagged, and we deliver them door-to-door to the students,” said Bertrand, who is also a bus driver for LaBraaten. “We have eight vans go out every morning filled with coolers that hold meals.”
The drivers, with the help of paraprofessionals that ride along, also pick up and drop off daily curriculums, binders or electronic devices from the students twice a week.
Midwest Premiere Limo Service offers a 20-passenger limousine that is available for weddings, parties or other social events.
ACC Midwest Transportation is located at 115 Erie Street SE in Hutchinson. It is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m.-noon, and Sunday by appointment only.
Office hours are from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday. Brianna Schornack is the office manager.
For more information or to make an appointment for transportation, call 320-455-9200, or email accmidwest@gmail.com. Also visit them on their website at www.accmidwest.com, or on Facebook.
This is a paid business profile. If you would like to learn more about promoting your business in the Sr. Perspective with a business profile, call Jim at 320-334-3344.