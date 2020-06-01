St. Cloud man recalls tryout for the Twins

Lon Enerson was excited to learn he’d made the Minnesota Twins’ baseball team second day tryout. “I could hardly sleep the night before. Everything I had worked for and dreamed of was going to come to reality that next day,” the St. Cloud resident said.

A call like that doesn’t just happen, especially for a North Dakota boy with a short baseball-playing season. “It’s a lot shorter than many other areas in the country. But other Fordville kids our age and I played baseball all the time when it was nice, until dark.”

Plus baseball practice started in January in the Enerson household. “My father, Norrin, managed the town amateur team. In January each year my brother and I threw against a mattress he put in our basement to get our arms in shape. During the season we played a lot of doubleheaders because we needed to get games in.”

Interest for baseball was high in Fordville, N.D. “Didn’t matter. Babe Ruth, American Legion, high school or amateur, we’d have all kinds of cars coming and honking and watching us play,” he said.

As Lon played, he began to realize he had some baseball talent, being selected for All-Star Teams, striking out 16 batters in a high school game, playing several times in the North Dakota State (High School) Baseball Tournament, being picked up by other teams to augment their staff, state tournament. “Then I began to realize that I really wanted to work at it. My dad was my mentor, and encouraged me and my brother Rod,” he said.

So did his mother and sisters, by attending all of his games. “My mother loved all sports, but especially baseball, my father played, and my three sisters attended every game they could. It was unfortunate at the time, but women didn’t have any sports, but they were interested in it.”

Umpires and coaches began notifying college coaches about his ability.

“They talked to Pinky Kraft at the University of North Dakota, and Al Meyer at Mayville State in North Dakota. I got letters from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, the University of North Dakota and Mayville State College. All my life I wanted to be a major league baseball player, so I wrote to summer baseball camps like one in the Ozarks of Missouri, but never attended. I always thought if there was any chance, with the experience I gained in high school, college, and the Manitoba Senior League, I would be able to make it.”

After high school, the University of North Dakota and Mayville State College were interested in his baseball skills. “Al Meyer of Mayville met with me first, and I knew it was a good baseball school with a good program. When he offered me a small scholarship, I accepted. I called Pinky that I had decided.”

It was a good decision. Lon was a successful starter for the Mayville Comets all four years. For their prowess, his 1970 team became a Mayville Hall of Fame team. He was all-conference as a senior as well.

Between his junior and senior years of college, Fordville did not have an amateur team, so Lon played for the Rolla, N.D. entrant in the Manitoba Senior League. “Senior League meant the quality of competition, not the age. All the other teams were Canadian, except for Minot, and most of us were college players.”

Instead of getting paid, he held an assistant Legion baseball coach job in Rolla, had a place to stay, and played a lot. “It was good competition,” he said. “That was a good experience for me.”

Twins’ Tryout

So was the next year, as John Mauer, his college catcher and cousin to Joe Mauer, urged Lon to try out for the Minnesota Twins. “John Mauer’s uncle was a Twins’ major league scout, so John gave his uncle a heads-up on me.”

Scouts didn’t turn up in North Dakota very often back in the 1960s, he said, so this was a chance for Lon to be seen by the scouts.

By this time Lon had three solid pitches: a good fastball (see striking out 16 in one game), a knuckleball sinker, which started at the base of the strike zone and dropped in the dirt, and was hard to lay off (so it became an out pitch for him), and also a good sharp-breaking curve ball.

At the first day of tryouts at Metropolitan stadium players were numbered, did physical activities like running a timed 100-yard sprint, and others. Then pitchers went into the outfield bullpen.

“Just to be able to pitch in the bullpen in Met stadium was a thrill,” Lon said. “Scouts were walking around as we pitched in the bullpen, evaluating us.”

After ground balls and infield practice for others, the first day was over, and everybody sat in the stands while numbers were called for those who would participate the second day. Lon’s number was called, one of a few pitchers asked to return.

“We were told to come the next day and participate in a game.”

The next day’s tryout happened on the main field.

“Sprinkled among the blue seats in the stadium were major league baseball scouts with their pens and notebooks and stuff like that,” Lon said.

Lon was the third pitcher. After the first two threw one inning, scouts swarmed into the dugout to visit with them. Both were left-handed, and younger than Lon.

Then it was Lon’s turn. “Here I was standing on the pitcher’s mound in Metropolitan Stadium, and pitching. It was surreal. Something that I had waited my whole life to do.”

He said his arm felt great. He struck out a batter, issued no walks, no one got to first base, and when he was finished he went back to the dugout.

“I waited for someone to come, but none of the scouts did. So, after digesting all of this experience, I felt that it was a mixed blessing. I knew I had gotten the opportunity, and I felt good, and I pitched the best I could, but it was just not meant to be. I had my shot at it, and standing on that mound, WOW what a feeling!”

When he realized he would not be able to fulfill his dream, he was at first dejected.

“But then I realized I got my chance. There are a lot of people who never got the chance. In the end it’s such a fine line when it comes to seeing who gets drafted and who doesn’t. If they had said, ‘You can play and not be paid,’ I would have done that, too.”

Uncle Sam Wants You

That December Lon was drafted away from teaching in Lakota, N.D., and into the U.S. Army, the last Walsh County draftee.

So it appeared his baseball career was over. After basic training Lon was sent to Fort Hood, Texas, to be a Personnel Specialist. “Before I reported to the commander in the spring of 1973, I walked to Red Lindsey Field, where the Fort Hood Tankers baseball team was practicing. I introduced myself to the coach, and said I was a pitcher.”

Those were the magic words. The Tankers needed pitching, and probably didn’t realize right away that they

were getting a stellar one. “Coach Chico Rivera told me to come back the next day for a tryout.”

Lon was a bit leery, because in basic training he hadn’t had time to get his arm in shape. But talent won out. Lon was asked to join the team, and orders were cut for him to report to the baseball diamond at 1300 hours every day for practice.

“So in the morning I was in the personnel office, and in the afternoon I played baseball, participating as the only military team in the Lyndon Baines Johnson Memorial baseball conference against other good amateur teams.”

“My orders were for me to get out of work every day and do something I loved. We practiced and played under the Texas sun with helicopters flying over the field and tanks in the distance practicing maneuvers. With all that extra work playing every day, I pitched the best of my career. Because I could work on the mound each day, I could really zone in on my talents.”

The team traveled by bus all over Texas, and with Lon as their ace, played against Texas teams from Austin, San Antonio and Houston. They also participated in a tournament in La Grange, Texas. “The team had a lot of college players that had gotten drafted, so this was an outlet for them to keep playing baseball.”

The Tankers won their league, and were scheduled to go the Oklahoma Regional Tournament, but the Army didn‘t have enough money to send them, so the league’s second-place team went instead.

Liking and Learning

What Lon most enjoyed about playing baseball all those years was bonding with his brother, his dad and fellow players, and meeting different people and seeing new places. “You develop a camaraderie during a season with all the ups and downs, but you have to try to stay at an even keel through it all.”

He also enjoyed just pitching. “When you’re pitching, you really set the tempo of the game, and are in control of the game. You work so hard to get to that point, and when you’re out there pitching the adrenaline takes over and helps you give your best effort. I got more nervous watching a game than pitching.”

Lon’s favorite major-league pitchers reflect the kind of person he is: Mel Stottlemyre from the New York Yankees and Jim Perry from the Minnesota Twins because they were so even-keeled. Then the good curveball pitchers (because Lon threw a good one): Ron Guidry of the Yankees, and Camilo Pascual and Bert Blyleven of the Twins. “I always watched Blyleven pitch, and tried to get some tips from watching his delivery.”

Being around positive people helped too, he says. “Having a consistent positive journey while seeking help from good role models is helpful. My younger brother Rod, a great pitcher, always encouraged me. And my dad. One time as a junior in high school we got beat 2-1 in a regional tournament against Rolette, ND, and after the game my dad said I handled myself well on the mound, had good poise, and that stuck with me for the rest of my career.”

Regarding the tryout, Lon said he learned that sometimes a lifelong journey is successful, and sometimes it’s not. “I learned that when you’re put in the spotlight for 20 minutes out of your whole life, you just do the best that you can. I felt confident, and that made me feel good. I didn’t flop, and I did the best that I could, and that’s what I’m most proud of.”

In many ways, Lon’s dream did not die. He has fond memories of playing baseball for many years, and trying out for the Twins. “And my uncle still talks about my being called back for the second day at Metropolitan stadium and me giving it my best shot.”

Plus, his family keeps it alive. “Some of my nephews and nieces and grand-nephews and nieces want to play catch with Uncle Lon out in the back yard at family gatherings, so I pitch to them with one of those soft balls.”

One nephew made a wood carving for Lon’s birthday this year, showing the “Minnie” and “Paul” logo from the Twins’ Target Field, but with the baseball numbers of Lon and Rod instead, and shaking hands.

The only regret… he wishes he had played longer. “I wanted to play, but I got involved with coaching American Legion and as an assistant with the Tech high school team, and was really into that; so that consumed the time I could have used to continue playing amateur baseball. I thought I could have pitched another 10 years.”

But he’s still involved. He and his wife, Paula, have attended Major League spring training games in Arizona and Florida, attended the college world series, and are die-hard Twins fans.

If he would have gotten chance for a redo, his first instinct was to say that he should have worked harder. “But I worked so hard and gave my life to it. I never knew what a summer vacation was until many years later.”

“So it’s the effort you put into the experience that really counts. If it doesn’t end up the way you really want it to, if you made your best effort and were sincere about it and did the best you could, that’s the most important thing.”