I often studied this photo when visiting my grandparent’s home. Does he look like a nasty man? My grandmother is the tallest girl standing next to him. This man is her grandfather. I regularly viewed this photo, asking myself, does he look like a scoundrel? Even now, he does not look unpleasant. Can looks alone reveal a person’s character?

Stories about him were most upsetting, even to a 10 year old boy. He was my great-great grandfather. But this story impacts me even now.

He was an educated man, speaking fluent French and German. He had been an overseer on a farm. One day he vanished, abandoning his wife and four children in Germany, leaving them to fend for themselves. Was he deceased? Sick or lost or what? His family struggled for several years and after his wife died, his four teenage children left for America.

How they ended up in Minnesota, I do not know. We figure they learned of a German settlement in Duluth. Soon after their arrival they gathered with other Germans already in Duluth. They were going to build a church. Word somehow reached Germany, and Kaiser Wilhelm was so pleased with this that he sent a bell for the church; a melted down cannon from the war with France. The women of the church carried stones from Lake Superior for the foundation. Lumber was donated by other German immigrants. The church building is still standing today.

Like many churches, funds were tough to come by. The women of the church prepared German dinners to raise funds. The community came to eat and welcomed this German gathering. My great-grandmother, daughter of this man, was now a young woman waiting on tables. What a shock! In walked the father who abandoned her in Germany. He was accompanied by his new wife and children. He did not recognize his own daughter he had abandoned as a little girl. As she waited on that table he spoke to her and said in French, “You’re a fine young German girl.” She bent low to him and said in words only he could hear, “You don’t know who I am, do you Pop?” With that he put his hush finger to his lips.

Now what a coincidence. Well, over the years the truth was out and my great-great grandfather, who abandoned this wife and children in Germany, started to age and was no longer able to care for himself. His new family abandoned him in his old age and weakness. He soon would be homeless.

Now, the most astounding thing is that my great grandmother and her husband did not scorn him; but took him into their own home providing food, clothing and shelter, while his new family rejected him.

This story is shared because it has become an important aspect of my life. My great -grandparents cared for him, loved him, because that is what they were taught in their faith and family. And the impact on this boy has lasted to this day. Loving and caring for others even if there is no benefit to you is the way life should be.