God’s Acres offers both recreation and reflection

Marlys Baumann calls God’s Acres a diamond in the rough.

The 30-acre park is located in central Otter Tail County north of Battle Lake by the village of Amor. It is adjacent to Zion Lutheran Church of Amor with farmland surrounding the park on three sides. It is peaceful and serene while featuring a myriad of activities and areas within the park to meet the needs of all ages.

Besides a picnic and playground equipment for both young and older children, the park also features a fire pit, baseball and soccer fields, pickle ball court, drone airport, community gardens, horseshoe pit, prayer gardens and meditation area, nine-hole disc golf course and a labyrinth.

It might be more appropriate to ask what the park does not have.

There was no park designer or engineer working on the park land’s layout. Instead every detail and every park offering started with an idea brought forth by park volunteers.

“It all came from someone’s idea,” Marlys said. “One person had an idea for the drone airport. Another talked about the community garden. Individuals had ideas.”

And, as a group, they’ve made each one a reality.

More than 20 volunteers meet regularly to discuss the park, but, that core group is joined by many other volunteers to work on the grounds, she said. Rob Bope is the group’s president with Cindy Dean and Mick Baumann also serving as officers. Marilyn handles public relations and they join other volunteers to complete projects and maintain the grounds.

The land had been farmland until the church wanted to expand its parking lot to meet a growing congregation and increased summer attendance in the 1970s. Zion Lutheran Church of Amor sits on the southwest corner of a quarter acre. When they approached the farmer to purchase additional land, he stipulated that the church would need to purchase the complete quarter acre. The transaction was completed in 1979 and farmers chipped in by raising crops on what they called “God’s Acres.”

Cropping continued until there weren’t any farmers remaining to plant and harvest crops on the property, so the parcel was placed in the CRP program. The council did not renew the CRP contract when it was to be renewed and the land sat idle for several years.

Around 2012, a group of volunteers got together with plans to work on the property. They planted apple orchards, butternut and walnut trees, she said. In 2013 a prayer garden was landscaped and people became excited over the land’s possibilities.

Meandering through the property is a walking path known as “The Master Mile.” A marker at each 10th of a mile bears a Bible verse referencing walking and exercise.

The Zion Lutheran Church Foundation owns the property, but doesn’t designate any funds to God’s Acres. Fundraisers, spearheaded by the volunteers, have held fundraisers to cover expenses. A Zion Pancake breakfast raised around $4,000, she said. Donations are also accepted.

Funds have helped pay for an irrigation system installed around the labyrinth and power to the shed and picnic shelter.

At the park’s entrance is the meditation area. The prayer garden features a gazebo, fountain, roses and day lillies and the labyrinth offers a quiet meditation walk in nature.

Near the labyrinth is the Master Mile with wildflowers bordering the path’s start.

Berry trees outline the property while the apple trees are protected by fence within the property. The apples grown there are collected and given to the Battle Lake and Perham food shelves in the fall, Marlys said.

A community garden is available for those gardening enthusiasts who don’t have a place to grow their own fruits and vegetables. God’s Acres volunteers till each garden before planting time while those who want a garden patch sign up with the group to reserve a spot. A waterline has been installed as well as a sink area perfect for gardeners to wash their produce. The garden area is fenced to keep critters at bay.

Wooden boxes are placed at each activity – soccer and baseball fields and pickle ball court – where equipment is stored for those wanting to play a game. The city of Underwood donated and installed the backstop at the field.

And while the playground area has the typical playground equipment children love from swings to a slide, there’s also a large 12 foot by 12 foot sandbox, a GaGa Ball court made as part of an Eagle Scout project, and mud kitchen complete with utensils so children can create and serve a mud meal.

The playground also features a teepee, a wigwam, an old fashioned water pump, a full size tractor (McCormick Farmall A) and small tractors for play, a checker area made from stumps and stones, a tic tac area from stumps and stone and an obstacle course for older children. Don’t miss the snake and alligator made from tires or the music spot where children (and adults) can ring the chimes. Volunteer Chuck Erickson was instrumental in placing the tractors and creating the tire structures, she said.

Marlys smiled at children playing on the swings.

“This is what it’s all about,” she said. “It’s so great to see people using the facilities at God’s Acres.”

There’s a horseshoe pit and for those with drones, the park’s drone airport offers a fun challenge. Those with a drone will enjoy lifting the devices off at the Amor International Drone Park. The challenge is to land at one, if not all, of the landing pads placed around the drone area. Each landing pad is marked with a location’s name. Touchdown at the United Kingdom pad, or Oahu, to name a couple.

God’s Acres has at least 15 different sporting areas and meditation places, she said.

But there’s more to come. This year, God’s Acres will add a Veterans and Family Tribute to recognize past and present veterans who have served the nation. Anyone interested can purchase an 8-inch by 16-inch granite stone or provide a general financial donation to the tribute. The stones can either bear the donors name or be anonymous. Three flags will fly at the tribute site and will be lighted at night.

The group also hopes to build a small amphitheater.

Adjacent to God’s Acres is the Shellman Home. The house, built in the 1870s, is the oldest home in Amor Township and has been restored.

There are bike racks for those who ride to the park and a map and park information at the entrance that details the number of activities available.

The park is open from May 1 to November 1 from dusk to dawn with ski trails, snow permitting, in the winter.

“It’s a labor of love,” Marlys said. “It’s so fun when you can see a family enjoying it.”

The park is located at 36051 County Highway 74, Battle Lake.

At this time of pandemic, social distancing is encouraged and, depending on government guidelines and orders, God’s Acres will host its annual Discover God’s Acres event Aug 1 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. with tours from 4 to 5 p.m. Music will be featured as well during the event.

God’s Acres offers “community wellness for the body, mind and soul” and, according to its mission statement, “provides all ages of the community an outdoor opportunity to inspire and strengthen the health of their body, mind and soul in a natural setting.”