Women of all ages enjoy displaying, collecting dolls of all shapes, sizes

Dolls are not just toys for little girls. There are many Minnesota women who collect dolls, form clubs with other doll collectors and attend doll shows. They look for additions to their doll collections in thrift stores and at auctions, they buy dolls on the internet, and one has even built a museum in which to display her doll collection.

“I think it’s unfortunate that children don’t play with dolls the way they used to do,” said Rose Marie Ley, of Mankato. “I began my collection with a doll my mother gave me many years ago. I like the hard plastic dolls from the 1950s. I also like the fashion dolls that came out in the 1990s. I have some dolls sitting out, and I rotate them from storage in boxes. I have no idea how many dolls I have, but I have lots.”

Rose Marie is a member of two doll clubs. She shares her interest in dolls with members of the Lady Slipper Doll Club, which holds an annual show in Mankato, and the Second Childhood Club in Waseca. The Lady Slipper Doll Club, originally the Lady Slipper Dollettes, was formed in 1972 by women from several southern Minnesota communities and northern Iowa. The club has held an annual show since 1973 and was chartered by the United Federation of Doll Clubs in 1979.

Lady Slipper member Carolyn Christopherson, who lives in Belle Plaine, said, “If you talk with a doll collector, it won’t take long for you to find the common thread that ties us all together–we understand the love of dolls. Each of us has our own story to tell about how we began collecting dolls and what brought us to our first doll club meeting.

“When I was young, I wasn’t much impressed by dolls and would much rather be out riding a bike or a horse,” Carolyn said. “But I had an aunt, Alice Haraldson, who enjoyed dolls, and she traveled and purchased dolls from countries she visited as gifts for me, building my collection. She began working on me to attend doll club meetings with her. Not being a die-hard doll lover at that time, I hadn’t yet found that ‘one favorite doll.’ The doll club members told me that someday, somewhere, that one doll would speak to me. They were right. One day I saw a Kewpie, and it was love at first sight. My Kewpie collection now includes Rose O’Neill originals from the early 1900s to newer versions–about 150 of them. They range in size from less than one inch tall to 30 inches. I have more than 150 Kewpies, and although they all have the side-glancing eyes and Kewpish grin, they are all different and special to me. I have never met a Kewpie I didn’t like.”

Like Carolyn, Iris Schroeder began her collection when she received dolls as gifts. Iris, who lives in Maplewood, said, “I actually started collecting dolls in sixth grade. I had gotten a doll every Christmas, and then I was told it was to be the last doll gift. So, I used money earned by baby-sitting to buy dolls in department stores and at the five-and-dime.

“In 1969, I went to Europe to visit my grandmother in Germany, where I bought a costumed doll, and then I began collecting costumed dolls. My goal was to get a doll from every country in the world. I belong to a number of doll clubs in the Twin Cities and have bought dolls from other collectors and at doll shows. I have more than 5,000 dolls, all displayed. My goal always was to have my own doll museum, so when I retired, I built a museum onto my house about three years ago. The dolls are arranged in vignettes on appropriate-size furniture. I have puppets and marionettes, ballerinas and entire sections that portray stories, including fairy tales, such as Alice in Wonderland and The Wizard of Oz. There is a section of wooden dolls and bridal dolls. People learned about the museum by word-of-mouth, and before the corona virus, grandmothers would bring their grandchildren.”

Iris’ favorite doll is a bride, an American character doll, that she received on her eighth birthday. She now is looking for the bridesmaids. She said, “I’ve been kicking myself for not bidding on a bridesmaid that was up to $180 at an auction. It was beyond my budget, but it’s one time I wish I hadn’t stuck to my limit. A few times I’ve bought collections of 20 or 30 dolls, and once I even purchased a collection of 200 dolls.”

Judy Myers of Grand Rapids is another doll collector who did not enjoy playing with dolls as a child. She said, “I was a tomboy. I had one doll.” Judy never named her childhood doll, although she did comb and wash the doll’s long, sandy-colored hair. “She just sat in my room,” Judy explained. It wasn’t until much later that Judy became interested in dolls.

“This doll thing didn’t really come to me until about 30 years ago,” she said. “Because I didn’t have any dolls, I just decided I needed dolls. I enjoy buying and repairing them. Sometimes I have to put new legs on them. Sometimes the doll comes as a box of parts. I can buy boxes of parts, clothing, wigs and shoes on the internet. I thought I could make a lot of money if I ever sold them, but I’ve sold none of them. I have a very nice variety of more than 3,000 dolls.”

Although Judy began buying dolls at garage sales and doll shows in the Twin Cities, for the past 10 years she also has been an avid internet shopper, sometimes buying 20 or 30 dolls per week. She also has two large bookcases filled with books about dolls. In the 1970s, she bought a friend’s collection of books about dolls and enjoys reading the history of doll makers.

“Some people read murder mysteries, I read doll books,” she said. She also has recent catalogs that show how dolls and related items were sold a century ago.

“You bought a head from a Sears and Roebuck catalog and attached the head to a cloth body,” she said.

“I think I became intrigued because I hadn’t had dolls as a child,” Judy said. “I first began with children’s dolls and then graduated to Madame Alexander and old bisque dolls from Germany, and then hard plastic dolls. Otherwise, I don’t collect dolls from other countries.”

Judy has her favorite dolls, more than 100, displayed in nearly every room of her house, including two bedrooms filled with dolls and a 12-foot-long cupboard in the hallway. Other dolls are in boxes, stored in the closet or under beds. An unusual part of the collection are Ginny dolls, which were eight-inch dolls made by the Vogue Doll Company. Judy also has a few male dolls, Madame Alexander dolls, and even a few Barbies, which are in storage because they are not her favorites.

“My goal now is to sell the dolls gradually because my children and grandchildren are not interested,” Judy said. “I should take my dolls to doll shows, and I should get rid of my doll books, too, but I do have a few favorites.”

Around 1985, Judy became a member of the Grand Rapids Doll Lovers Club, which lasted about 10 or 12 years. She said, “We had about 25 members, and people came from all over the state. Some had only their childhood dolls, which were really nice. We enjoyed the social aspects as well as the dolls. We all thought our dolls would gain in value, but finally realized that would not happen.”

In the Mankato area, the Lady Slipper Doll Club continues its efforts to provide an opportunity for people to find “their doll.” The annual show has become a tradition in southern Minnesota, with more than 200 people attending and perhaps falling in love with a special doll.

“Each person takes time to seek out that one special doll that looks them in the eye and ’talks to them,’ or to find the right piece of furniture or buggy or repair parts and clothing to restore or update a hidden treasure they have just discovered in grandma’s attic,” said Carolyn Christopherson. “It’s heartwarming to see the sparkle in their eyes and the smile on their face as they leave the showroom with their new-found treasure tucked under their arm.”

Lady Slipper Doll Club members hope to hold the club’s 47th annual doll show and sale in August in Mankato.