Today’s Wisdom: I have discovered that the people who believe most strongly in the next life do the most good in the present one. C. S. Lewis

I had a brief conversation with a friend who was walking past our house the other day. At the conclusion of our chat, and from a safe distance apart, I made a comment about all the people dying of Covid-19, and said, “Maybe we will be among them yet.”

Her response as she turned to head home was, “And that would be okay, too.”

As I thought about it, and because I knew her quite well, I realized she was not living her life in fear. The most tragic event that can happen to any of us did not bother her. I think I actually detected a hint of enthusiasm about the possibility in her voice.

I have seen this attitude before. As a long term care administrator, I got to know many people who looked forward to their next adventure beyond. Many even longed for it, disappointed each morning they woke up still here. The minority was actually the group who feared the end.

I suspect that many of our readers would share my friend’s opinion. At our age, we understand that for most of us, the next great adventure is not here. It is beyond. That doesn’t mean we hasten the trip. Good heavens, no! We still have purpose here.

But, at the risk of getting into the bizarre, I don’t think these people have a misplaced perception of the future. Many books, movies and personal testimonies have been shared by people who made quick sojourns into the beyond. I am actually the author of one of those books, and I have met five people personally who claim to have made that journey. None of them were kooks, and with literally millions of these journeys having been reported, we can’t say it is all fantasy. What these travelers describe over there is impressive beyond belief, and a good share of them are anxious to go back. These people are live witnesses to what our churches have been teaching us.

It is a crazy world that we live in right now. Like many of you, I fear being sick, I fear losing loved ones, and I fear having to live in a world I am no longer comfortable in. Apparently I am also supposed to fear having no toilet paper, but if I must leave, that would be okay too! No fear! I’m just sayin.’