Alex native, Nashville artist Connie Lee brings K-Lakes Country to the Alexandria lakes area
If you like traditional country music and you live in the Alexandria lakes area, there is a new option for you on 98.5 FM.
KLKX-FM, more commonly referred to as K-Lakes Country, serves the Alexandria Lakes area with back-to-back country tunes from such artists as Toby Keith, Kenny Chesney, Brooks & Dunn, Garth Brooks, George Jones, Reba McEntire, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, The Judds and Hank Williams, among others.
“Our music genre features everything from about the year 2015 and back,” said K-Lakes Country owner, Connie Lee Stich.
The idea of owning a radio station started a few years back when a friend called Connie Lee and her husband, Kevin Cunningham.
“Our friend said he had a great opportunity to apply for a license for a radio station in this area,” said Connie Lee. “The FCC was switching from an analog to a digital format and there was a little area that became available right in and around the lakes area of Alexandria. We decided to purchase it.”
The station is considered a Low Power FM Station (or LPFM), and it has restrictions from the FCC because of that designation. The station is run much like a public radio or TV station in which businesses are not allowed to advertise a “call to action,” but are able to sponsor a short partnership mention that gives contact info on their business or organization.
The size of the station’s reach is much smaller than a typical radio station.
“The footprint of K-Lakes Country is from the north rim of Glenwood, to Parkers Prairie, to Osakis to about Brandon. It covers all of Alexandria,” said Kevin.
While the reach isn’t as far as some, Kevin said there is an advantage to the businesses who want to be a sponsor because of the limited transmission.
“The cost of transmission is very small compared to big stations,” he said. “We have fantastic radio stations in Alexandria, but for our sponsors, it is much easier to afford a radio footprint on our station. We are not saying we can reach Aberdeen, South Dakota, but we are a local station so people in our area can listen, contribute and have a sense of ownership in their station.”
KLKX was originally set up as a community billboard.
“It was a way to give back to the community,” said Kevin. “It became a sponsorship venture in 2019 when we brought in the traditional country gold format.”
And country is a format that K-Lakes Country’s owner is very familiar with. She is just as familiar with the Alexandria area.
“I’m from here, I grew up here and country music has always been part of my life,” said Connie Lee.
“Connie’s career actually started at age 3,” said Kevin. “Her parents would put her on a folding chair and she would be singing at weddings and other events.”
“My sisters, my brother and my dad were all singing and I was just a baby,” she said. “It was just natural for me.”
“But now she has a fear of folding chairs,” said Kevin, jokingly.
“They would fold up on me when I was young and I still have a fear of that chair folding up on me again,” she laughed.
Connie did her first record in Nashville at age 12 and began touring with the Grand Ole Opry at age 14. A few years ago, she was inducted into the “Traditional Country Music Hall of Fame.”
“I am still out performing, but this feels like a natural evolution for me. The “Connie Lee Country Show” has been on the BOB-FM networks for the last eight years. We have potentially 5 million listeners out there with the BOB-FM network alone. We have also had some other radio stations around the area that have picked up the show including Glenwood’s Magic 107.1 FM. Connie Lee Country Show also airs on K-Lakes Country Sunday nights at 5 p.m.”
“Our station has a major market sound,” said Kevin. “We are very proud of that. There is no suppressed sound so the sponsor mentions all sound very welcoming.”
Traditional country music is not only a genre that has always appealed to Connie Lee and Kevin… it is also a growing market.
“In the spectrum of music from classical to hip hop, country music is growing wildly. In the center of that is another genre which is returning at a fast pace — “traditional country,” said Kevin.
“And that is exactly what I am,” said Connie Lee. “So it is a perfect fit.”
“The demographic of traditional country music that is really growing is the 20, 30 and 40 year old group, which is amazing. And that is not us saying that, it is Billboard Magazine.”
“Country music has evolved and changed over the years and it is great that this generation is flipping back to what their parents listened to,” said Connie Lee, who maintains a strong connection to the city of Nashville and many of its artists. Some of her closest friends in the industry have included artists including Aaron Tippin, Merle Haggard and Chet Atkins. “I am proud of where I am from, here, and proud of the work that I have done in Nashville.”
While traditional country music will be the driving force behind K-Lakes Country, there will also be a few little things mixed in, along with the sponsorships.
“We have an inspirational message every hour from Pastor Tracy Weaver,” said Connie Lee. “We ALL need encouragement in this day and age.”
The inspirational message ties in nicely with their station’s tagline, “For God. Family. Country.”
Also included will be weather updates and community announcements.
“If you or your non-profit has an announcement for a fundraiser that you want aired on K-Lakes Country please send us the information to info@klakes.com. We will review it and if it qualifies, we will put on the air free of charge.”
“The station is very clean and straight to the point,” said Kevin.
Connie Lee has been pleased with the community’s response to the new station and said it has been fun to walk into a store and hear it playing.
“Gardonville Communications will be filtering K-Lakes Country on their community channel as the background music on Channel 6,” she said, “And we will be a big part of this year’s Anderson Bash, too.”
Connie Lee will be performing and she said the entertainment at Anderson Bash is “exactly what we play” on K-Lakes Country.
To listen to K-Lakes Country, tune in to 98.5 FM in the Alexandria lakes area. If you want a community event that you would like announced on K-Lakes Country, or if you would like more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Connie Lee at 320-766-5573 or connielee@klkxfm.com.
