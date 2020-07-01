-
Barbara Flom, of Glencoe, had to stop by the courthouse to get a closer look. She couldn’t believe this was a mushroom, it was huge.
When you get snow on Easter Sunday you make a snowbunny. Made by Judy Russell, of North Mankato.
Flowering crab trees really brighten the landscape. Shared by David Zenk, of New Ulm.
Mix of lilies and black-eyed Susan from Karen Kotila-Goga’s garden when she lived near Cokato.
Often visited by winged and footed friends in his Hutchinson backyard, Terry Davis found a Cooper’s hawk in his bird bath late last November.
Kristie Flachmeyer found John Deere green and dandelion yellow in Howard Lake.
Shaggy cow found on a farm in Burnett County, Wisconsin, by
Arnie Borchert of Sauk Rapids.
Truck distributing potatoes in 50 and 5 pound bags, on May 9 in St. Joseph, photographed by DeVonne Koppenberg who thanked the man from the company in Long Prairie that normally distributes potatoes through Ruby’s Pantry and Second Harvest charities. With limited volunteers due to the virus, they switched to public distribution.
A look at the lovely deer in Spicer. Courtesy of Marlys Larsen.
Just north of Mille Lacs Lake, Dave Langfield saw a loon and babies on Farm Island Lake, last summer.
Sad sight shared by Judy Van Heel of the demolition of the Church of St. Mary, in Melrose. The church was damaged by arson in 2018.
Upon close examination in Cushing, Lillian Smith found a bumblebee floating in azalea blossoms.
Peaceful deer standing in Mille Lacs Kathio State Park. Photo taken by Michael French of Zimmerman.
Josie Litke enjoying exploring rocks and trees in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. She was there with her dad, Dave, and her grandpa Terry Litke, of Dawson, who shared the picture.
This thirsty hummingbird stopped for a drink,
in Montevideo, in front of Marcia Jones.
Always full of patriotic spirit in Donnelly. Shared by Gail Kloos.
Sandra Vatthauer set out chokecherry jelly in an orange half, around the middle of May, in her Starbuck front yard. This was her first Spring sighting of three male orioles that visit.
Sue Peterson noticed these guys didn’t mind waiting outside when the barber shop opened up in Alexandria in early June.
Port Aransas, a beautiful birding city according to Sue Taylor, of Hitterdal, has fabulous viewing areas with great blue herons, white pelicans, gorgeous pink roseate spoonbills and resident alligators.