Answers by Mark Anderson, Residential Sales, Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C & Electrical
Question: What is indoor air quality?
Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) refers to the quality of indoor air as it relates to your health and comfort. HVAC systems not only keep spaces warm and cool. They also control the humidity and the cleanliness of the air that passes through your ductwork. Besides comfortable temperatures inside your home, the indoor air quality matters too.
The indoor environment has a significant effect on immediate and long-term health. The air we breathe affects respiratory issues, including asthma, allergies, COPD, and more.
What causes poor air quality?
Indoor pollution sources that release gases or particles into the air are the primary cause of indoor air quality problems. Inadequate ventilation can increase indoor pollutant levels by not bringing in enough fresh air to reduce emissions and carry the indoor air pollutants out of the building. High temperature and humidity levels can also increase concentrations of some contaminants.
Sources of indoor air pollution can include fuel-burning appliances, tobacco, flooring, furnishings, cleaning products, HVAC systems, excess moisture, and outdoor air pollution. Pollen can also be a significant concern to individuals who suffer from allergies.
IAQ issues develop over time and depend on location, season, and the condition of HVAC equipment. With high moisture levels, homes are prone to mold growth, which can cause respiratory problems and worsen asthma symptoms.
The condition of your HVAC equipment is an essential factor in determining a building’s indoor air quality. Leaky or dirty ductwork can compromise the quality of the air you breathe.
How do you improve?
Everyone should have a safe and clean indoor environment. Solutions to improve your indoor air quality vary by your specific needs. Whether it’s getting humidity under control or removing allergens and viruses for sensitive occupants.
Kill and control viruses, bacteria, airborne pathogens, mold spores, pollen, dust, VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and odors. These products are among the best in the industry for cleaning the air inside your home:
• High-efficiency filtration
• Air Purifiers
• Electronic Air Cleaners
• Humidification and Dehumidification
• HEPA Filters
• Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization
• Fresh Air Ventilators
• UV Lamps
