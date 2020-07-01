Care facilities treated to vintage car parade

My dad always said, “One of the best parts of a parade is all the cool cars.” On May 16, 2020 a parade of 96 really cool vehicles rolled down the streets of Fargo and Moorhead, passing by nine area care facilities. The event was a partnership between Fix It Forward Auto Care in Moorhead and the Fargo-Moorhead Valley Vintage Car Club. The event was dubbed “The Care Cruise.” Matt Carlson owner of Fix It Forward Auto Care, said, “We wanted to find a way that we could help brighten their day and give them something to look forward to as they wait for this to pass.” Matt noted the group recognized the stressful situation that those staying in assisted living facilities were living in with the COVID-19 rules preventing them from leaving, having visitors and stopping many of their daily activities.

Carlson noted that they frequently partner with Valley Vintage Car Club, because they are able to bring a large number of cars out and are actively looking for ways to give back to the community. Although the event was open to all car, trucks and motorcycles, the event drew a number of vintage cars. Roger Monson, a member of Valley Vintage Car Club, said, “This was a really worthwhile event. It was a lot of fun.” His wife Kathy said, “It was a really good gesture, letting them know that we are remembering them. It was a chance to bring some joy to them by driving by in the older cars.” Jason Geir is also a member of Valley Vintage Car Club. Jason said, “Half of the fun of owning the older cars is seeing people enjoy them. The event was as much for people at the stops as it as it was for the random people on the street or working in their yards. Watching their reactions to a long line of classic cars is always fun.”

The event brought smiles to all. It was easy to see that the participants were having just as much fun as the residents and healthcare workers. Fairmont at Eventide in Moorhead was the first stop. Some residents stood or sat in the parking lot, getting a bird’s eye view of the parade as it went through the lot. Some residents watched from doorways and windows too. The parade consisted of some old vehicles and some not so old vehicles. Music, cheering and horn honking filled the air. Signs and flags were displayed by both residents and participants. Some participants noted they got involved because they have or have had a family member in a care facility. Even some family members stopped by, watching and enjoying the view from the parking lot as well. Carrie Carney is the Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Eventide in Moorhead. She said, “These events bring joy to residents, allowing them to experience social interaction-even if it is from a distance! No matter where they were watching from, everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves. The parade goal was met, as many people commented that they had fun and enjoyed themselves.”