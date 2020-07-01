In autumn of 2007, two Sleepy Eye residents, Gene Bertrand and Bill Wintheiser, realized that several people in the area played concertinas. In fact, some of them played the less common Chemnitz style concertina. Within six months, the men had pulled together a group of musicians that now includes not only concertina players, but also a drummer, a clarinet player, a trumpeter, an accordionist, a bass player and an occasional guitarist.

Most of the band members play the Chemnitz Concertina. The Sleepy Eye Area Concertina Club includes nearly 40 musicians, many of whom are over age 80, with at least one in his 90s. Nearly half of the 70 club members are spouses.

The Sleepy Eye Area Concertina Club, which was granted non-profit status in 2008, is governed by a seven-person board. Income (from CD sales and any paid performances) not used for equipment upkeep is donated to other non-profits, including school music programs. The club’s purpose is to promote knowledge of the Chemnitz concertina, as well as to give players an opportunity to get together with other musicians. Although the majority of the club members are from the greater Sleepy Eye area, some come from neighboring communities, and one member travels from George, Iowa.

The current club president, 76-year-old Linus Kral, is one of the younger members. He has been playing the Chemnitz concertina since he was 13.

“During farming and raising the kids I put the concertina in the closet, but now it sits out and I play it,” said Linus. Our concertina group always got together at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month, but not since March of this year because of COVID-19. We began playing in the basement of a building in Sleepy Eye, just for ourselves. As we grew, we asked the Servicemen’s Club in Sleepy Eye if we could play in their back room. We’ve had as many as 25 players and another 15 or 20 people listening. We would open up the sliding doors so they could listen.

“A lot of our group don’t consider themselves accomplished musicians, but we do this for fun,” said Linus. “Playing music keeps you young. We’ve played on KEYC’s Mankato Band Wagon three times–waltzes and polkas. One of my favorites is the Swiss Boy waltz, but we usually end each performance with ‘In the Concertina Mood,’ which you could call a fox trot.”

The club’s first president was Bill Wintheiser, an 84-year-old retired barber in Sleepy Eye. He gives credit for the group’s existence to co-founder, Gene Bertrand.

“Gene came to me and asked for help in contacting other concertina players. We just thought of people who played the concertina, and we wrote letters to them,” said Bill.

Although Bill had played the accordion he said, “I was never successful at it. When my daughter, Amy, was six, she asked to play a concertina, which she had heard and seen at a festival. When she went to college in 1991, she left her concertina, and I began to play it. I taught myself to play.”

Gene, 78, got the idea for the club because he knew some New Ulm concertina players who were members of a similar club in New Prague. There also is a history of the Chemnitz concertina having been made in Sleepy Eye and New Ulm. Now, Gene said, “Josh Sellner in Sleepy Eye makes them as a hobby.”

Gene has been playing the concertina for 53 years.

“My brother, John, played the accordion, but I began to play the concertina at age 25 and took some lessons from a music store employee in New Ulm,” he said.

At age 83, Sleepy Eye resident Agnes Zwaschka is one of the club members who does not play the concertina, although she can play the button accordion. It’s percussion that’s her specialty. Self taught on the drums, Agnes picked up her daughter’s drumsticks in 1978, when her daughter left for college.

“My daughter, who played drums in her high school band, left her drum set in the recreation room,” Agnes said. “When I asked her ‘What about the drum set?’ she replied, ‘You paid for it. It’s yours.’” So I thought to myself, “Maybe this lady is going to play drums.” I put on an Ervin Suess record of his old-time band, picked up the drumsticks and started playing. It got around that Aggie was playing drums. As a guest at a concertina jamboree I asked if I could accompany them on drums that night. There were already drums there. Now I haul drums around to rehearsals and performances.”

As much fun and fellowship as the club enjoys, playing music has provided 65-year-old Bruce Goettl of Montgomery substantially more. After he was injured in a construction accident Bruce was unable to lift more than 10 pounds so he began to play a small bass guitar as a form of physical therapy. While playing the guitar with the concertina club Bruce eventually learned to play the concertina and has since added a tuba to his list of instruments.

“I took lessons on the concertina,” Bruce said. “Playing gave me something to do and gave my mind something to do. I got to meet new people, which also was part of the therapy.” Although most of Bruce’s gigs are with the Sleepy Eye group, he also plays with groups in New Prague and Cottage Grove.

Gene’s favorite part of playing with the club is the fellowship of other musicians. “I enjoy playing in nursing homes, on Bandwagon, in parades, at community celebrations and at Christmas parties,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Gene handles the club’s bookings while his wife, Barbara, who is a graphic artist, designs CD covers and the brochures that can be used to recruit more band members.

The club’s secretary, Tina Losleben, plays the accordion, as well as providing club members with a monthly newsletter.

Last year, club member Harry Wojahn, 86, received an honor that put the Sleepy Eye Area Concertina Club on the concertina players’ map. He was inducted into the World Concertina Congress Hall of Fame after being nominated by a New Ulm member of the World Concertina Congress.

“It’s not about how good you can play,” Harry said. “It’s how much you’ve helped others.” He has taught others to play the concertina, and the substantial paperwork he had to submit after being nominated included letters from former students as well as recommendations from relatives and a copy of music he has written.

Harry, who has been with the Sleepy Eye Area Concertina Club since its beginning, began playing the instrument when he was 30. Like many of the players, he was essentially self taught, having taken only one lesson. He uses a computer program to write concertina music for the club, saying, “It’s easier to read than most concertina music that is hand written.”