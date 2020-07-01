Endured five years in concentration camps, unrest caused by WWII

Fred Haring of Lake Park, Minn., was born in 1929, the year the stock market crashed, and the world underwent significant changes that would eventually lead to WWII. Most are familiar with the conflict in Europe during this war, but this story takes place in the Far East, in Indonesia, particularly Java. Fred grew up in a time of unrest that would find him spending five years in various concentration camps as a child, trying to get an education in Holland, to his final journey to living in the United States.

Fred was born in Mageland, Middle-Java, on July 29, 1929. His father was Dutch, in the Royal Dutch-East Indies Armies. His mother was a native of Java. Indonesia was part of the Dutch East India Company, which came under the administration of the Dutch government in 1800. Indonesia had been occupied for centuries, because of the spice trade and other natural resources, by many contenders including the English and Portuguese. Fred was one of eight children (one died in infancy) born to Johannes Wilhelmus Haring and Aserep Kartto Di Kromo. He was in the middle, with two older sisters and one older brother and two younger sisters and one younger brother. Being a military man, his father was transferred to many different towns, finally ending up in Maland, East-Java. In 1935, upon discharge from the military, his father decided not to go back to Holland. Instead he went into the landscaping and became a flower breeder and nursery supplier to upper class Indonesians.

Growing up in Indonesia, Fred always considered himself a Dutch national because his father was Dutch and he attended Dutch schools. He said the education in these schools was identical to that in Holland. However, Indonesia was a diverse country so Fred and his siblings had friends who were Javanese and they learned to speak both Javanese and Malay. When Fred was 12, in the seventh grade he attended Protestant Christian School in Malang and was preparing for the entrance exams to the Higher Burgher School, a top Dutch advanced high school. But he never got a chance to take those entrance exams. Life changed drastically for Fred on Dec. 7, 1941 when Pearl Harbor was attacked and the United States declared war against Japan, with England and Holland following suit. War was to come to Java.

American soldiers came to East Java in January 1942 to help defend its military airfield. Fred and his siblings had never seen Americans before (except in the movies).

“We were fascinated by the tall lanky soldiers having come to defend Java against the powerful, conquering Japanese,” he said. “For me, this was wonderful as they were stationed only two miles from our house.”

He recalled how his sister talked him into offering the American soldiers water and he was given a souvenir of three bullets by one of them. These soldiers eventually left. He wouldn’t hear about what happened to them until many years later.

The Japanese saw Indonesia as an easy target and strategic stronghold with needed oil resources. They defeated the allied ships from America and Australia. Fred’s education saw an abrupt end on March 8, 1942, when all the Dutch-East Indies schools closed as the Japanese now occupied Indonesia. Fred described the horrors of occupation, which included families separated. His father was sent to the Burma Death Railway. His older brother survived the hellships and coal mines in Japan. His mother and siblings were left to survive without any resources on their own. Fred recalled how much he admired his mother who kept the family alive by selling rice which she carried seven miles on her back everyday. She was not required to go to the concentration camp with her half Dutch children but she went to be with them.

“My mom had no schooling but was the wisest woman I ever knew,” said Fred.

Because Fred was 50 percent Indonesian and 50 percent Dutch, he was sent to work camps by the Japanese where he was trained to be a welder. At age 12 he quickly learned the routines of bowing to the East, a morning greeting to the Emperor of Japan and Japanese calisthenics. This went on for three and a half years until the war was over and the Japanese were defeated by the Americans. However, this wasn’t the end of the saga for Fred and his family.

With the help of the Americans, the Dutch-East Indies became the (new) Republic of Indonesia.

“I had gone from the frying pan into the fire,” he said. “All Dutch citizens, young and old, women and men, including those who survived the Japanese internment camps, were again put behind barbed wire. This time held as hostages, bargaining material against the Dutch government. On Oct. 17, 1945, I entered the first of three Indonesian concentration camps in and around Malang. My mother and siblings went to a women’s camp between Malang and the south coast of Java.”

The family was eventually reunited on Dec. 13, 1946 and sent to a Dutch territory, Batavia (now Jakarta). In January 1947 he went back to school at age 17; he was a 7th grader again. In June of 1952, Fred finally received his HBS diploma which would enable him to pursue higher education. In the meantime, his family was going through its own transitions. His parents divorced as his estranged father became involved with an Indonesian girl and started another family.

At that time, Indonesia was no longer welcoming to Dutch citizens so despite the fact that his mother was a native, when the Dutch government offered sanctuary to Indonesians, she moved her half Dutch children to Holland. Fred had attended Dutch school all of his life in Indonesia and was fluent in several languages. When he arrived in Holland the people who greeted him were so surprised how well they could speak. They asked Fred and his friends, “Where did you learn how to speak Dutch so well?” They exclaimed with a smile, “We learned it on the boat trip over here.”

Fred was 26 years old and wanted to attend university. He applied and was accepted; but in the meantime life was to present more curveballs. He was drafted into the Dutch army. He pleaded with the draft board and explained his situation. After three weeks of basic training his dream of continuing his education at university was manifested when he was released from the service and offered a non-interest loan by the Dutch government. Fred said one of the happiest times of his life was when he was attending university in Utrecht and pursuing his degree in Mathematics and Physics and minoring in Astronomy. But just short of finishing his formal studies and taking his final test (equivalent to a Doctorate) another opportunity opened up for Fred — to immigrate to America.

Thanks to the Pastor Walter Act, passed by the Senate in the early 1950s, displaced Dutch citizens were allowed to immigrate to the United States. Fred saw this as a chance of a lifetime. On Sept. 23, 1959, with his parent’s blessings, Fred boarded a ship in Holland to sail to America.

“On Oct. 1, 1959, I set foot on American soil to begin a new life, with a trunk of books, a small suitcase and $20 in my pocket,” he said. His destination was Mount Pleasant, Michigan, where his American sponsors awaited to help him start his new life.

Completing his education was the first thing on his mind when he reached America. As life would have it, Fred’s educational progress was again pushed back, as the American system of higher education did not recognize the European system and credits did not transfer. He had to start again and complete his BS degree in Mathematics in Mount Pleasant. A year later, he went to Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) in Chicago and completed his MS-degree in Mathematics. When one of his advisors saw how advanced he was in math, they quickly advanced him. Immediately out of college, he applied and was accepted to teach Mathematics at North Dakota State University in Fargo. In 1964, Fred became a US citizen, even though he said it was hard for him to renounce his Dutch citizenship. In 1966 he married Bette Jane Malakowsky and received a National Science Foundation Faculty Fellowship to pursue a Ph.D. degree in mathematics. He knew right away he was going to marry Bette and proposed to her on the floor of a fishing house. Bette was a teacher and a librarian. The couple moved to Chicago so Fred could attend ITT.

In the summer of 1968, they bought a farm in Lake Park, Minn. and his son, Fredrick, was born in 1969. The birth of his son changed how Fred saw the world. He recalled how he was able to fit the tiny baby, who was born premature, into a wooden bread dough bowl. Priorities changed for Fred. Now he realized what was most important to him, his young son and wife.

On his birthday in 1997, Bette surprised Fred with a book, Prisoners of the Japanese, by Gavan Daws. On page 56, to his great astonishment, he read about the 2nd Battalion, 131st Field Artillery, Texas National Guard. This happened to be the American army unit that had been stationed in Java. He realized that these were the soldiers he had offered a drink of water years ago when he was a child. Through the internet and with help from others, he was able to find out more about this unit and was invited to attend reunions which Bette and him attended every year. He remains in contact with them still today. Bette and Fred were married almost 50 years, until she passed in 2015. Fred taught for NDSU for 46 1/2 of those years before retiring.

Fred’s life journey has taken him around to three continents and it hasn’t been easy. There seemed to always be obstacles that he had to work around. As a young person he spent years in several different concentration camps but he doesn’t talk a lot about those times. Instead, he would rather show you pictures of his family — his wife, Bette, his son, Fredrick and his wife Tania, his grandchildren and now great grandchildren.

Then there are the hobbies that he has pursued. He is a gifted landscape painter, stays in great shape with a daily exercise routine, and still teaches to ladies in Lake Park and Hawley, Minn. He likes to garden and grow wild grapes. He also has trophies from one his other hobbies… training and showing homing pigeons. That’s a whole ‘nuther story.