I’m sure most of you reading this column can recall nicknames of friends and acquaintances from your past.

I know I can remember nicknames from my past, including my own nickname, and why I encouraged it’s use. Some of the nicknames from my past are easily explained, like “Red” for a friend who had a great head full of bright red hair. Other nicknames are hard to figure out how, or why they were hung on someone.

My own nickname is easily explained, and the reason I encouraged the use of it. My given name is LeRoy. My father’s name was Roy. As a youngster I was small for my age. My father had two sisters, who were bigger. Whenever we visited, always insisted on giving me a tight hug, saying, “And here is “Little Roy.” While I was gasping for breath, it always impressed on me that I would love to have a better nickname than “Little Roy.” After much encouragement from me, finally the nickname “Lee” stuck, and I’m glad of that.

I have a lifelong friend from my high school days, who had the given name of Kenneth. Of course everyone called him Ken. During Ken’s high school years he developed into a great golfer. Since this was the 1950s, during the years that Sam Snead was one of the best golfers in the world, we all hung the nickname “Sam” on Ken. This worked out well for everyone involved except for “Sam’s” mother. One day in 1955 I called “Sam’s” home on the telephone. His mother answered and I asked if “Sam” was there. Without hesitation his mother said NO and hung up. In fact “Sam” was standing right next to his mother in the kitchen. “Sam’s” mother did not appreciate the rest of us hanging this nickname on her son!

“Goose” — How would you like this nickname? Another long-time high schoool friend named Craig answered to this nickname for many years. We were in high school during the 1950s, and one of the big attractions was the Harlem Globe Trotters basketball team. During the 1950’s The biggest star on the Harlem Globe Trotters was their center named “Goose” Tatum, and since Craig was one of our best basketball players, thus the nickname “Goose” was automatically hung on him. I don’t recall how his mother reacted to his nickname.

I never did know how some nicknames became attached to people. I have a friend, who was given name was Roger. The nickname “Tiff” was what we all called him, and to this day I have no idea why. “Tiff” was a well-built, muscular youngster and an athlete. “Tiff” was also an easy going person, who never seemed to want to intimidate anyone, which didn’t sit well with our football coach. “Brock,” another easily explained nickname because his name was Brockmeyer, our football coach, always said, “I wish I could light a fire under Roger, never using the nickname “Tiff,” if he ever got mad on the football field, he would be a holy terror.

Some nicknames we used were so easy, it seemed that we didn’t take the time to be creative. Another old friend from the 1950’s had the last name of Whitaker. With a great lack of creativity we hung the nickname of “Whit” on him. This may also show my readers that we probably lacked creativity. Basically we were lazy.

I’m not sure if girls had nicknames back in our day, at least none that I can readily remember. Maybe that was sexism rearing its head way back in the 1950s.

Another old friend from my high school days, and my freshman college roommate at Concordia College in Moorhead, had the given name of Doug, however we hung the nickname “Lightning” on him. Doug was a great guy, however, speed at any time was a real imposition on him.

In later years I had a friend who was given the name James. Actually it should be James Jr., because this was also his father’s name. The nickname “Wheels” is how he is called by just about everyone, because he could run like a deer, both on the football and baseball field, and on the track. He even has a personalized license plate on his car that says “Wheels,” and it fits perfectly.

Many nicknames are self explained, like a classmate nicknamed “Tub,” who was about twice as big as I was in high school. We also had another classmate with the nickname of “Doc,” and he had this nickname since grade school days. To this day I have no idea what the basis for his nickname was, because his given name was Roger.

Another friend from my high school days had the name “Lump.” His whole family had great nicknames like “Buck” and “Chip.” In fact when one of the next generation was growing up he made the comment to a family member, “All the good nicknames are already taken.” “Lump’s given name was Lyndon. I have no idea how he earned the nickname “Lump,” but to this day that is what we call him.

I’m sure after this column prints, I will remember many more nicknames that I should have included in this column. And I’m also sure many of the readers will fondly remember nicknames of past friends, and have memories of people they might have forgotten.